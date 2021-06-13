Enugu celebrates 2021 International Museum Day June 21

The National Museum of Unity, Enugu State, says it will celebrate 2021 International Museum Day (IMD) on June 21.

The 2021 IMD was celebrated on May 18 but the museum postponed it proposed activities to mark the Day due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Curator, Mr John Kachikwu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu that they had put certain modalities in place to ensure it was successful without contravening COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to him, the committee in charge has made the necessary plans in place and we are to hold the celebration without any hitch.

Kachikwu recalled that the museum postponed the initial plan to mark the day due to Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 directive to limit number of persons in a gathering.

“We do not want to flaunt the PTF directive that limit the number of persons in a gathering to 50.

“But by God’s Grace the celebration will hold on June 21,” Kachikwu said.

NAN reports that the theme of this year International Museum Day was “The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine”.

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) established International Museum Day in 1977 to increase public awareness of the role of museums in the development of society.

It is celebrated annually on every May 18. (NAN)