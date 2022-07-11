Enugu CAN chair decries “deliberate destruction” of lives and property

By Ifeoma AkaThe Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Enugu State, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, has expressed worry over what he called “deliberate destruction” of lives and property in the country.



Edeh said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.



He said: “It is regrettable that thousands of Nigerians are being killed daily in different parts of the country.



“It is even more disturbing that the perpetrators could not be arrested and prosecuted.”



According to him, the fact that the perpetrators are still at large and not rounded up has further emboldened them.



The clergyman admonished government at all levels to realise that its primary constitutional responsibility is to protect lives and property of the citizens.



“And any government that cannot discharge that responsibility effectively has failed,” Edeh said. (NAN)



Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

