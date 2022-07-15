Enugu Attack: INEC suspends voters registration in Igboeze North

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the recent attack of its officials, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has suspended Ward level registration of voters in Igboeze North, Enugu state.

The Commission made this known on Friday in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

“The Administrative Secretary in Enugu State, Mr. Jude Okwuonu, reported that at about 2.30pm on Wednesday 13th July 2022 our officials involved in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise were attacked by unknown gunmen in Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 of Igboeze North Local Government Area.

“The gunmen fired sporadically into the air to disperse registrants and registration officials. In the ensuing stampede, one of our staff sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

“However, two voter registration machines and personal items of the staff such as mobile phones were lost.

“Consequently, Ward level registration of voters in Igboeze North is hereby suspended,” he stated

Okoye recalled that on 3rd July 2022, our office in Igboeze North Local Government Area was burnt down by unknown arsonists.

He added,”In spite of the attack, the Commission was able to continue with Ward level registration with the assistance of vigilantes provided by the Local Government authority. It is one of the centres that has now been attacked.

“The incident has been reported to the Police for investigation.”

