Enugu Assembly urges govt to upgrade state-owned broadcast stations

Enugu State House of Assembly, has promised to liaise with the state government to ensure that the State Broadcasting Service, (ESBS) is upgraded to enable it perform at its best.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication, Mr Geoffrey Mba, made the promise in Enugu on Wednesday.

Mba, who spoke when he led other committee members on a familiarization visit to the station, said improving the service of the state-owned media outfit would enable it disseminate policies and programmes of the state government effectively.

He added that the station, which houses both radio and television stations was important in the dissemination of information to the people to enable them be abreast of the activities of the state government.

The committee chairman solicited the support of the broadcast station in coverage of legislative activities, including oversight functions.

Mba, who is representing Oji River constituency, maintained that covering assembly legislative activities would also go a long way in educating the masses on activities of the assembly especially those in the rural areas.

The assembly spokesman assured the management of the station of its willingness to initiate bills and motions that would make them compete with other media organisations in the country.

In his response, the Managing Director of the station, Mr Chukwuma Ogbonna, said the station had gone a long way in rebranding itself since it was established in the old Anambra State.

Ogbonna noted that the programmes of the station were tailored towards promoting culture of the indigenes of the state in accordance with its philosophy of being grassroots media outfit.

The Managing Director informed the lawmakers that the station was relocating its transmitting station and mast from Ngwo to Okpatu, which according to him was at the instance of aviation industry to avoid obstructing air safety in the state.

He appealed to the state government to approve the conversion of causal staff (Guest Artistes) to permanent staff to fill in gap created by retired staff of the organisation. (NAN)

