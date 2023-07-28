Enugu Assembly receives Commissioner nominees list

By Ifeoma Aka

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu state has forwarded the first batch of Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Uche Ugwu, announced this on Friday in Enugu during an emergency plenary.

According to Ugwu, the nominees are: Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, Prof. Ngozi Eni, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Chika Ugwuoke, Kingsley Udeh, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, Okey Ogbodo.

Others are Nathaniel Urama, Malachy Agbo, Aka Eze Aka, Adaora Chukwu, Gerald Otiji, Lloyd Ekweremadu, Lawrence Eze and Ugochi Madueke.

The Speaker directed the Commissioner nominees to submit 25 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the Clerk of the House to enable the assembly screen and confirm the nominees.

In another development, the House had commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones in the protest that occurred at the popular Ogbete Market on Wednesday.

The Speaker said the deaths was highly avoidable, if the protesting traders had obeyed the directive of the state government to end the illegal sit-at-home on Monday by opening their shops.

He noted that the government would not fold its hand and allow non-state actors to continue destabilising the economy of the state by determining days Enugu citizens would engage in economic activities.

Ugwu, who likened the illegal sit-at-home as another civil war declared against the Igbos by themselves, asked Gov Peter Mbah, to tackle the menace head-on.

The House thereafter adjourned its plenary to Thursday, August 3, 2023.(NAN)

