Enugu Assembly moves to probe contractors of failed projects

Enugu State House of Assembly has commenced plans to probe contractors responsible for failed road or infrastructure projects done in the state within the past five years.

Addressing journalists shortly after the plenary on Tuesday, the Chairman Assembly Committee on Works, Mr. Chima Obieze, said that this had become necessary because of numerous complaints of shoddy jobs done by contractors across the state.

Obieze, representing Ezeagu constituency, said that some complaints had threatened to drag the state government to court.

He emphasized that the move was to ensure that contractors responsible for the shoddy jobs were brought to book.

The lawmaker, therefore, called on residents of the state to report any failed road or infrastructure project constructed within their vicinity in the last five years.

Obieze warned that the committee would not allow contractors frustrate efforts of the state government to provide quality infrastructure to its citizens

He urged members of the public with valuable information to send it in writing to Room 212 in the Assembly complex or send an e-mail to [email protected].

The committee chairman said that the committee would not only attend to the petitions but would also visit the site to ascertain for themselves.

He added that petitions would be accepted from Dec. 10 to Dec. 20.

While contributing, member representing Uzo-Uwani constituency, Mr. Josephat Okika, pledged the support of his constituency and urged the committee chairman to get the contract term of the failed projects to save the committee for misfiring.

Another member of the committee representing Nsukka West constituency, Mr. Emma Ugwuele, regretted that most of the failed road and other projects were those handled by local contractors and asked them to up their game to avoid being blacklisted by the state government. (NAN)