Enugu Assembly invites Ozoemena for screening as CJ

January 11, 2022 Favour Lashem



The Enugu State of has received the name of the Chief of the state, Justice Afojulu Ozoemena, for screening and possible confirmation as Chief Justice.

Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi, confirmed the receipt of the name in Enugu on Tuesday via a letter forwarded by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, which was read during plenary.

Ubosi said the confirmation had important considering that the National Judicial Council had approved Ozoemena’s nomination as the Chief of Enugu State.

The Speaker recalled that Ozoemena was sworn-in as the state chief the retirement of the former occupant, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, on Sept. 7, 2021.

He then directed the nominee to submit 25 copies of his curriculum vitae and also appear the lawmakers on for screening. (NAN)

