Enugu Assembly invites Ozoemena for screening as CJ

The Enugu State House of Assembly has received the name of the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Afojulu Ozoemena, for screening and possible confirmation as Chief Justice.

Speaker of the House, Chief Edward Ubosi, confirmed the receipt of the name in Enugu on Tuesday via a letter forwarded by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, which was read during plenary.

Ubosi said the confirmation had become important considering that the National Judicial Council had approved Ozoemena’s nomination as the Chief Judge of Enugu State.

The Speaker recalled that Ozoemena was sworn-in as the acting state chief judge following the retirement of the former occupant, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, on Sept. 7, 2021.

He then directed the nominee to submit 25 copies of his curriculum vitae on Wednesday and also appear before the lawmakers on Thursday for screening. (NAN)

