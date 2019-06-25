Enugu assembly approves appointment of 15 special advisers to Ugwuanyi

The Enugu State House of Assembly has approved the appointment 15 special advisers to assist Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the discharge of his duties.

Chief Edward Ubosi, Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, at the plenary on Tuesday in Enugu read a letter by Ugwuanyi to the assembly requesting for the approval of special advisers.

The leader of the house, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu moved a motion that the request should be laid and accepted by the house and given immediate consideration.

Ezeugwu referred the members to section 196 (2) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which provides that the governor of a state has powers to appoint any person to assist him in the performance of his duty.

According to him, section 2 states that the number of advisers, their remuneration and allowances should be as prescribed by law or by resolution of the state house of assembly.

The Deputy leader of the Assembly, Mrs Onyinye Ugwu seconded the motion.

In a related development, the speaker constituted a committee for the selection of various assembly committees.

Ubosi said that within the first 30 days after inauguration of a new assembly, it should appoint a committee for the selection of its various committees.

The speaker said the committee would be headed by the deputy speaker of the assembly, Mr Callistus Ugwu (Udi North) as chairman.

Other members are Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, (Udenu); Iloabuchi Aniagu, (Nkanu West); Jane Eneh, (Awgu North) and Mr Emma Ugwuaruh, (Nsukka West).

He gave the committee one week to submit its report.

The assembly was adjourned to Tuesday July 2, 2019. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

