Enugu APGA guber candidate, Frank Nweke, promises social security for elderly

By Alex Enebeli

Mr Frank Nweke Jnr, the Enugu State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), says his administration will, if elected, provide social security for the elderly.

Mr. Nweke Jr. stated this while addressing the people of Nkanu-West Local Government Area, during the party’s ward tour on Friday.

Addressing the people of Ozalla ward, Nweke said he would make provision for retirement home and monthly stipends for the elderly.

The governorship candidate said he would prioritize security and welfare of citizens of the state adding that he was committed to bringing sustainable development in the state just as he did as Minister.

He reiterated that his government would keep it simple, by providing the basic needs of portable water, security, and power in the area.

The APGA flagbearer also added that his government would create enabling environment for small scale businesses to grow, by supporting petty traders.

He pledged to boost agriculture by empowering farmers with conventional farm tools and inputs.

While in Akegbe-ugwu ward 1, Nweke urged the people to vote for a candidate of proven integrity and experience who would bring the needed change in the state.

Recounting some of his developmental strides as a three time Federal Minister, Nweke noted that he had created job opportunities for youths, across all walks of life, constructed some roads and enhanced security. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

