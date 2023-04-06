Enugu APC: Why Ugo Agballah wants to suspend Onyeama, Chime, others

By Ifeoma Aka

The Enugu State APC Media Director of Independent Campaign Council (ICC), Chief Flavour Eze, has disclosed that the Chairman of the party in Enugu, Mr Ugochukwu Agballah, has concluded plans to suspend major leaders of the party in Enugu.

Eze stated this in Enugu on Thursday in a statement he signed, saying that the leaders Agballah wants to suspend from the party includes, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; former Governor of the state, Mr. Sullivan Chime; himself, among others.

He disclosed that Agballah had subsequently convened a meeting on Thursday (today) at the party’s zonal office in Enugu, where he hopes to execute his last brand of tyranny in the party.

Eze, however, said that the gloatig of Agballah had been APC’s albatross in Enugu state, stressing that the foundation members of the party in Enugu State were unfazed by Agballah’s recent unbridled verbal and media attacks on Onyeama; Former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, and other founding members of the party by the embattled State chairman.

Eze, an APC leader in Udi local government area, said that it was such a pity that Agballah who claims to be chairman of the party, rather than engage in canvassing votes for the party, chose to engage in imaginary fisticuffs as smoke screen for his incompetence and corrupt management of the party in the state.

He alleged said that Agballah made good his business and gave opposition parties in the state victory in exchange for “porridge”, he bargained for and turned around to blame the founding leaders of the party for his incapacity.

“Since 2003, Agballah, who is not a good follower went into governorship voyage but he failed woefully, repeated same failure in 2007 till he was mistakenly brought to APC where he has now exposed his frustration, avarice and ineptitude. So why lean on us?

He stated that Agballah failed to vote for the governorship candidate of the APC on the March 18 election, and wondered who else could have voted for the candidate when the state chairman of the party betrayed the party’s mandate.

Eze said that the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, worked for the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, with multiple evidences of campaigns for the presidential candidate, but was restricted to work for the party’s victory in Enugu State because of the hostility of the state chairman.

Eze further expressed surprise that Agballah was talking about COVID-19 palliatives in 2023, noting that the issue of an alleged palliative disbursement to opposition parties was a complete display of Agballah’s ignoramus and desperate search for unintelligent excuse for failure.

On the real issues about the APC crisis in Enugu State, Eze said that Agballah was being chased by his own shadow, the problems he purposely created in his crave for monopoly of power and corrupt ineptitude.

Eze said, “the real issues are that once Agballah was made the chairman of APC in Enugu with the support of the leaders of the party such as the Minister, myself and others, he quickly became intoxicated with power, refused to convene stakeholders meeting and started hobnobbing with presidential aspirants.

He lampooned Agballah for struggling for the position of a Minister in a proposed government he worked against and urged Nigerians to treat him with ignominy. (NAN)