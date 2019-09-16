Enugu: Aninri residents urge govt. to assist people displaced by flood

Residents of four communities of Okpu Ekoli, Amabiriba, Amagu and Amaeze in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State have urged the state government to assist those displaced by flood in the area.

The residents pleaded with the state government on Monday when a member representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Mr Chinedu Okwu visited them to assess the level of damage caused by the flood.

A resident, Mr Gilbert Ogadi said the people were surprised to witness that the entire communities were flooded because such unfortunate incident had not occurred in the last 30 years.

Ogadi said that the flood destroyed many things including farmlands, livestock, uprooted economic trees and other means of livelihood and appealed for urgent assistant from the state government.

Another resident whose house was affected, Mrs Patricia Nwonye said: “everything was fine until around 2a.m. this morning, when l was woken by the flood, which has brought pain to us.’’

“Aside losing my entire savings; the flood also killed my livestock and collapsed one of my buildings.

“We have been rendered homeless by the incident. Please come to our aid,’’ she said.

The Chairman of Aninri Local Government Area, Mr Ezekiel Chukwu described the flood as “an unfortunate incident’’ that befell the local government but assured that the council would provide succour to the affected people.

Chukwu assured that he would liaise with the National Emergency Management Agency and Enugu State Emergency Management Agency to ensure that they provided assistance in handling the situation. (NAN)