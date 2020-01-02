Enugu: Akanu Ibiam Airport to be ready before Easter – Sirika

The Honourable Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has stated that the Enugu Airport runway will be completed and reopened for operations before Easter celebrations.

Senator Sirika made the disclosure on Thursday January while on an inspection visit to the airport.

He noted that because of the strategic importance of this airport to the South-Eastern region, the Federal Government carefully contracted the project to a reputable construction company, Messrs PW Ltd), and that the contractor had given assurance that the project would be completed before Easter.

Construction work ongoing at Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu

Stating that the new international terminal being constructed at the airport will also be completed before the end of the year, Senator Sirika noted that Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), Air Field Lightning (AFL), Taxi lights and other key deliverables are also parts of the project.

The Honourable Minister was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Lolo Cecelia Ezeilo, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr Musa Hassan, the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji and Nigeria’s representative to ICAO, Engr Ben Tukur.