Enugu AFAN lauds Ugwuanyi’s giant stride in agriculture

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Enugu State says it is satisfied with Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s giant stride in the agricultural sector.

The state Chairman of the association, Chief Romanus Eze, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Monday.

Eze stated that the efforts of the governor had helped to ensure food security in the state, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that government provided seed inputs, infrastructure and machinery for over 11,000 farmers in the state under FADAMA III.

He also stated that government provided fertilizers, improved seeds and agro chemicals to over 2000 rice and cassava farmers under the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus.

He also listed the complete profiling and listing of 1,700 farmers and farmers’ cooperatives under the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelyhood Improvement Support Project as other state government’s interventions.

The additional assistance included government’s provision of intervention fund in support of Agricultural Development in Rice and Cassava Production in five local government areas of the state under the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

”The current administration provided finance, basic inputs and empowerment to over 700 commercial famers and cooperative famers in the state, through the Commercial Agricultural Development Programme,” he stated.

He further appreciated government’s efforts in providing critical infrastructure to encourage productivity in rice, cassava and sorghum.

Eze stressed that the government’s achievements in the sector were unparalleled and worthy of commendation.

He stated that government achieved the feat in collaboration with the African Development Bank through the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme 1.

The AFAN chairman urged his members to gear up for the forthcoming farming season, given government’s assurances for greater support.

”We will continue to express gratitude to the governor, Commissioner for Agriculture and indeed the state government for all the support to farmers in the state,” he stated. (NAN)