Enugu 7th assembly adopt legislative term agenda, recommends repeal of obsolete laws

The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday at plenary adopted the legislative term agenda for the 7th assembly as a working document.

Presenting the report, Chief Paul Nnajiofor representing Nkanu East constituency, said the 7th assembly conducted organizational capacity assessment of the house internal, external and oversight environments and made recommendations for improvements.

Nnajiofor said that the adhoc committee constituted by the Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi through series of meetings, consultations translated these recommendations strategic objective and activities that constituted the main thrust of the legislative term agenda for the 7th assembly.

He said that the assembly recommended the following; repeal of identified obsolete laws, reform of the water laws, reform of the urban planning and city layout for urban renewal.

Other recommendations are reform of the health sector to enhance quality health care for the citizenry, reforms of the transportation laws, commercialization and privatization education law, land use reform and establishment of state land bank.

“Reform of pension and gratuity law, reform on agriculture towards improving food security, reform on capital development authority law, reform on renewable energy laws, establishment laws on investment for property development.

“Effective date of commencement of enacted laws, strengthen security and safety laws, passage of the special needs bill and review of consumer protection and contract laws,” he said.

Nnajiofor said that the assembly targetted the following robust representation through constituency outreaches and civil engagements and review of existing law to reflect international best practices.

The lawmaker said that the assembly would conduct service delivery dialogue with MDAs and constituents develop checklist for oversight bill drafting and public engagement.

“Conduct continuous training and retraining of legislators, staff and legislative aides, organise legislative week for resource mobilization for the equipment of the library and enhancement of executive, Judiciary and Legislative relationships.

“Operationalise the assembly service commission; pursue internal infrastructure update and legislative visibility and development of operational standards including monitoring and evaluation tools” he said.

In the same vein, the assembly also presented another report on the establishment of state consumer protection committee.

He said that the assembly recommended the establishment of consumer protection agency and amendment of consumer and contract laws of Enugu state.

“Establishment of consumer protection mobile courts reviews of multiyear tariff order, sanitization of the consumers on their rights, establishment of consumer protection agency officers in the 17 Local Government Area of Enugu state.

“Reduction of tariffs billed by Enugu Electricity Distribution Commission, EEDC in the south east zone, sanction measures against EEDC, National electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC to carry out their regulatory function effectively” he pointed out.

Nnajiofor said that the maxim that a customer is king or right was elusive in their society, noting that he strongly believed that if the recommendations were adopted and implemented it would go a long way in correcting the menace and assisting their state to develop the more.

The Speaker also received the report on consumer protection and said that it would be adopted on a later date to be determined by the committee on rules and business.

Ubosi urged the committee to come up with a private member bill to back their recommendation to reduce untold hardship in the state.

The House adjourned to Dec.12. (NAN)