Enugu 2023: Gov Ugwuanyi will choose successor – Sen Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has reiterated that it is the prerogative of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to produce his successor without challenges.

This he said was in line with the precedent for the incumbent governor of the state to determine his successor at least since 1999.

Senator Nnamani said in Abuja that “We have a tradition in Enugu State politics. The governor is the leader who directs affairs. He will determine who succeeds him without compromising the electoral processes and whomever he chooses will be our next governor.

“I have absolute loyalty and respect for my governor who is also the leader of Ebeano political family . He has demonstrated capacity and leadership. We are waiting for him to lead the way to go in 2023 and we shall follow”.

Enugu State is among the few in the country that enjoys political harmony on account of adherence to zoning or rotation of key political offices in the three senatorial districts especially the governorship seat since 1999.

Senator Nnamani from Enugu East was the state governor from 1999 to 2007, Sullivan Chime from Enugu West took over from 2007 to 2015 while the incumbent governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from Enugu North is expected to complete the cycle in 2023.

It is expected that the governorship slot returns to Enugu East for the second round of the rotation in 2023.

Senator Nnamani said he was excited by the political developments in the state where accomplished sons and daughters are showing interest in the politics of the state and prayed that the best amongst them emerges as governor in 2023.

He stated: “all the aspirants belong to the Ebeano political family. One hundred percent of them are my primary, secondary and by-products. Some may have close affinity with me which explains the understandable speculations on whom I may be supporting. But it is the governor that will choose his successor. The political machinery in the state including the Ebeano family will be rolled out to support whomever he chooses.

He advised those fanning the embers of war to sheathe their swords “because there is no war to be fought. We are one family, whomever emerges will be governor for all.

“No matter the machinations, conspiracies and subterfuges over the governorship primary of our party, we will have a successful transition under the leadership and guidance of our governor.

“It is understandable that some of those who are posturing are seeking for relevance or seeking for political appointments in other parties. That is the beauty of democracy, he said.

Senator Nnamani reiterated that he has forgiven all those who may have wronged him in the past saying “I harbour no grudges against any one. I have no fears or concerns about anyone. That era is confined to the dustbin of history. We are moving forward as one family for greater Enugu State”.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani MD, FACOG.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

