Entrepreneurship: Buhari lauds Tony Elumelu Foundation over selection of 5,000 young Africans

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony Elumelu, on his remarkable vision in training, mentoring and funding entrepreneurs from all the 54 African countries.

The president, who gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, described the programme as “a truly lasting legacy.”

According to him, Nigeria remains very proud of Elumelu, a global icon, whose business and philanthropic interests continue to create opportunities for growth and development, not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole.

“I will like to specifically congratulate Tony Elumelu Foundation on this extraordinary humanitarian act of funding 4,949 entrepreneurs!

“I am particularly pleased that this year alone, Tony Elumelu Foundation will fund 1,522 Nigerian entrepreneurs from all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

”This unifying act by a private sector leader is commendable and worthy of emulation by others,” he said.

The president noted that entrepreneurship and youth empowerment were important components of the work of this administration

“We believe that they are the key to the future and recognise that by empowering our youths, we will build businesses that, in turn, sustain our economy,” he added.

Buhari congratulated all the foundation’s beneficiaries for this year, who were unveiled in Lagos on Nov. 12, on the accomplishment and wished them all the best in their future endeavours. (NAN)

