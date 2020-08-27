Entrepreneurs, SMEs commend Polaris Bank, Facebook on capacity building initiative

A cross-section of business owners who participated in the just-concluded capacity building programme organised for SMEs have commended Polaris Bank and social media giant Facebook for giving them the free opportunity to acquire new skills on how to grow their businesses, leveraging technology.

The virtual digital marketing seminar, which had over 5000 SMEs as participants in its phase 1 and 2 ran for days in each session. The programme is in fulfilment of the bank’s commitment to empower Nigerian SMEs. The workshop was designed to help them explore and learn new ways to grow their businesses, especially in the era of COVID-19 pandemic, which has further emphasized the need for digitization of business processes.

The sessions dwelt on how to build an online presence with Facebook, the discovery of tools to drive business, systemic ways on how to find customers on Instagram, and subsequently information on how to Create Facebook Adverts.

Commenting on the benefits of the empowerment programme, the Group Head, Products and Markets Development of Polaris Bank, Adebimpe Ihekuna, disclosed that the bank’s move was to equip SMEs on how to leverage social media tools to generate marketing leads and sales.

Ms Adebimpe said, “The free empowerment training and partnership is part of Polaris Bank’s effort to contribute to driving SMEs businesses in the digital space.”

She further noted, “For SMEs to remain relevant in their line of business, Entrepreneurs must position to level up with the challenges of the digital world to scale to the next level”.

On his part, the founder/CEO at DIGIVATE 360, Segun Oyetunji, partner to the bank on the “Boost With Facebook Programme” spoke of his delight about the on-going success of the partnership with Polaris Bank on boosting the digital capacity of SMEs in Nigeria over the years.

“We are immensely grateful to Polaris Bank for the opportunity to collaborate!”

Speaking after the session, Adedeji Adewale, a detergent manufacturer from Akure, Ondo State, was full of commendation for the bank. He revealed that the wealth of knowledge provided during the training is comprehensive enough to understand the dynamics of digital business.”

He also stated the need for more digital marketing training.

Another participant, Kadiri Mohammed, a shop owner at Balogun market in Lagos praised Polaris Bank and Facebook for making it possible for her to acquire knowledge on “social media marketing.”

“This programme which attracted the participation of the SME community in Nigeria drew attendance from the 6 geopolitical regions of the country.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products for individuals and businesses.