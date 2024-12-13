Entrepreneurs and politicians from Benue State, By Oche Adanu

Benue State, located in central Nigeria, is home to many notable figures who have successfully blended their entrepreneurial endeavors with political aspirations. These individuals have carved out distinct careers, balancing the demands of leadership with business acumen, significantly impacting both their communities and the nation at large.

Adama Joseph Adama: Adama is an entrepreneur from Adija in the Apa Local Government Area of Benue State. His career exemplifies the synergy between entrepreneurial ambition and political engagement. As the founder and CEO of Viable X, a consulting firm in Abuja, Adama has demonstrated exceptional leadership in business strategy, market research, and operations management. His ability to turn innovative ideas into tangible results has allowed him to thrive across multiple ventures, including his educational consultancy, Eliaversity Research and Development, based in Accra, Ghana. In his political journey, Adama has shown an unwavering dedication to public service. His role as a campaign strategist in various political campaigns, including the 2023 Senatorial Campaign for Daniel Onjeh, highlights his strategic thinking and deep understanding of political dynamics. Although he has aspired to various political offices, including running as a House of Assembly candidate in 2019 and an APC aspirant for the House of Representatives in 2023, Adama continues to work behind the scenes to influence positive change in Benue State. His leadership in both business and politics is a testament to his commitment to societal growth, and his entrepreneurial ventures support his political objectives of creating sustainable, community-driven development.

George Akume: One of Benue’s most prominent political figures, George Akume, has had a lasting impact on both the business and political landscapes of the state. Akume served as the Governor of Benue State from 1999 to 2007, and currently, he represents the Benue North West Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate. Known for his leadership and development initiatives, Akume’s tenure as governor saw significant strides in infrastructure and economic development. He has also been influential in advocating for Benue’s interests at the national level, particularly in areas of agriculture, security, and educational reform. Beyond politics, Akume has been involved in various business endeavors, particularly in agriculture, where his investments support local farmers and contribute to food security in the region. His dual role as a politician and businessman has allowed him to foster policies that support entrepreneurial growth in Benue State.

Samuel Ortom: Dr. Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State, has made a name for himself both in politics and in fostering entrepreneurial ventures that drive the state’s economy. A former businessman with a strong background in commercial agriculture, Ortom’s shift to politics was driven by a desire to improve the socio-economic conditions of Benue’s people. His leadership has focused on improving agricultural practices and creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs to thrive. Ortom’s efforts have included introducing policies that encourage small businesses, especially in the agricultural sector, which is vital to Benue’s economy. His successful administration has led to the establishment of several development initiatives aimed at boosting the entrepreneurial spirit in the state, particularly among the youth.

Barnabas Gemade: Barnabas, a veteran politician and businessman, has been a significant figure in Benue State for decades. Serving as a senator for the Benue North-East District, Gemade’s political career is marked by his advocacy for infrastructural development and social programs that support entrepreneurs. Before entering politics, Gemade was deeply involved in business, particularly in the construction and real estate sectors, where he established a reputation for delivering quality projects. His transition into politics allowed him to use his business experience to influence policies that improve the business environment in Benue, especially in terms of access to capital and infrastructural development. Gemade’s ability to blend politics and business has made him a powerful advocate for the entrepreneurial community in his district.

Gabriel Suswam: Gabriel, a former Governor of Benue State and now a serving Senator, is another key figure in the intersection of business and politics in the state. With a background in law, Suswam has used his legal expertise to navigate the complex political terrain of Nigeria, securing resources and opportunities for his constituents. As governor, Suswam focused on education, healthcare, and agriculture, areas that directly impact local entrepreneurs. His administration worked to create an enabling environment for businesses by improving infrastructure and providing support to local farmers and small businesses. Suswam’s continued influence as a senator allows him to push policies that favor Benue’s entrepreneurial community, ensuring that business owners have access to the resources they need to grow and succeed.

In conclusion, the combination of entrepreneurial zeal and political leadership in people like Adama Joseph Adama, George Akume, Samuel Ortom, Barnabas Gemade, and Gabriel Suswam has played a crucial role in shaping the business landscape of Benue State. Their ability to balance these two realms has not only fostered economic development but has also set the stage for future leaders to follow in their footsteps. These individuals have shown that with the right vision and dedication, it is possible to influence change both in the boardroom and in the corridors of power.