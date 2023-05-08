Entrepreneur tasks governors on nomination of women as ministers

By Diana Omueza

Mrs Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, the Executive Officer of Women Radio 91.7, has urged state governors to nominate capable and competent women for ministerial appointments in the cabinet of the incoming government.

Okewale-Sonaiya made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja, adding that a strong alliance was needed to increase female representation in governance at all levels.

“The responsibility for ministerial appointments lies not only with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but also with the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I appeal to all APC state governors to nominate at least one woman among the three names they send to the incoming administration for ministerial appointments.

“One female nomination per three nominees by governors, APC chairmen and leadership in non-APC states will likely translate to approximately 35 per cent in accordance with the affirmative action and bridge the vacuum created in 2023 elective positions.

“Competent and capable women politicians and female technocrats hail from all Nigerian states and every man and woman should play a part in rebuilding the socio-economic fabric of our beloved country,” she said.

She said that while men were great nation builders, they required the support and input of women to yield tremendous progress.

She urged Nigerian women’s groups not to relent in advocating for more female representation in governance at all levels.

Okewale-Sonaiya also urged women groups in the 36 states to synergise and pay courtesy visits to governors to lobby for state nomination of women for ministerial and commissioner appointments.

“Nigerian Women Trust Fund is holding a strategic briefing with the 9th Assembly female legislators on the 35 per cent affirmative action judgment to demand more appointments of women with the incoming administration.

“In spite of increased lobbying and advocacy for gender balance and female inclusion in politics in the last three years, the just-concluded 2023 elections saw the lowest and most demoralising percentage of elected women senators and House of Representatives.

“Political parties must revisit their manifestos and match their words with actions in terms of female recognition within the party, as marginalisation against women in elective positions arises internally,” she said.(NAN)