Entrepreneur lauds Otti, Uzodinma over performance in office

Mr Ikenna Okoro, an Abuja-based Real Estate entrepreneur has commended governors of Imo, Abia, Cross River and FCT Minister for providing quality infrastructure and good governance for their people.

Okoro made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday on his assessment of Nigeria’s democratic trajectory in the past one year.

He described Mr Nyesom Wike as an exceptional Minister of FCT in comparison with his predecessors.

“Wike is doing excellently well as far as infrastructure is concerned. Anybody living in Abuja will see the massive transformation he is doing within one year”, he said.

The businessman also commended governors of Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Alex Otti of Abia and Cross River’s, Bassey Otu for their transformational leadership styles in their states.

“Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma is doing exceptionally well. The massive infrastructure development he has embarked on in Imo is not something I need to tell you, it’s something you need to see.

“It is everywhere, massive roads, quality roads. The next move he is making now is about uninterrupted power supply, I wish him well.

“He is doing well because the areas of civil service and human empowerment he is not wasting the state fund on parties and friends’’, he told NAN.

He described Otti as a blessing to the people of Abia.

“I commend a couple of other governors who have a blueprint of good things on paper.

“Some of them inherited a very bad state, may be they are in a hole, need to fill the hole, may be you need to give them time’’, Okoro said.

Okoro also threw his weight behind the call for true local governments autonomy saying it would strengthen the nation’s democracy and deliver dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

He said that autonomy for local governments would engender economic stability at the grassroots.

He also supported the agitation for state police and community policing saying “it is one of the things that I believe that will move our economy forward.

“Mr President said local government is the key of our security architecture because you might post Commissioner of Police from Sokoto to, say, Abia.

“He may not perform optimally because he doesn’t know anybody, he doesn’t know the terrain and doesn’t know the culture

“But if you bring in an Abia indigene and make him Commissioner of Police of Abia, he knows his kinsmen, he knows the bad boys and he will tell them don’t try that none sense here,” he said.

Okoro urged governor to support the clamour and implementation of local government autonomy for a prosperous Nigeria.

He also urged reforms in the country’s electoral process, saying it could lead to the recruitment of quality leaders.

“Late President Yar’adua admitted that the process that brought him into office was flawed

“I want this administration to look at the electoral process to ensure that credible people will be elected into office’’, he said. (NAN)

By Aderogba George