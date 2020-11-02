Entrance examination into secondary schools in Kaduna State holds on Nov. 7

Entrance examination into secondary schools in Kaduna State will hold on Nov. 7. Primary schools in the state will resume for a new session on Nov. 8, while secondary schools will resume on Nov. 9 after they were locked as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Commissioner for Education, Shehu Muhammad, said in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday that tertiary institutions in the state resumed on Monday. Muhammad said the secondary schools entrance examination would be jointly conducted by the Ministry of Education and the Schools Quality Assurance Authority. He said candidates would be required to present their passport photographs and birth certificates before writing the examination.

“As was initially done in the earlier phase of resumption, administrators of public and private schools must continue to comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols which include daily temperature checks; compulsory wearing of face masks and provision of hand washing facilities,’’ he stated. He added that the use of hand sanitisers and the observation of other safety protocols as listed by the state’s COVID-19 task force, including the running of two streams in the schools, must be adhered to. “Schools must enable compliance with these guidelines to ensure that class sizes are not more than 20 students in a class with 1.5 metres to 2 metres physical distancing,’’ he added.

Muhammad said also that schools Covid19 teams already put in place would monitor compliance with the aforementioned guidelines. He said the request by some proprietors of private schools for medical certificates and test results against some diseases from their students were unnecessary and uncalled for and advised parents to disregard the demands and report such proprietors accordingly. “The ministry is assuring the public that it will continue the e-learning programme using radio and television stations, Google classrooms and other online applications until normalcy is returned to the academic environment,’’ he stated. “We will also continue seeking support from proprietors of private schools, Old Students Associations, security teams and the media for their understanding,’’ Muhammad said. (NAN)