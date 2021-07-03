Entertainment group lauds Nigeria Police on fight against cultism, others

July 3, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Industry, News, Project, Security 0



The Association Enugu State Comedian and Master Ceremonies (ASESCOM), on Friday, lauded efforts the Nigeria Police Force in its ongoing campaign against cultism and other vices in the country.

The association executives led by its President, Henry Ugwuoke, alias Igwe-De-MC, gave the commendation when the association paid a courtesy visit to the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) centre in Enugu.

According to Ugwuoke, POCACOV initiative the Nigeria Police has actually helped to keep the slogan that “Police is your Friend” alive as continue to sensitise the youths on how to meaningful lives.

“This is done by continuous advocacy POCACOV for youths to staying away from crime and criminality especially cultism, substance and drug abuse and other vices in the ,’’ he said.

Ugwuoke noted that the courtesy visit was also of measures to strengthen the association’s tie with the POCACOV Ambassadorial and the mentoring brings to .

Responding, the National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, thanked the association for their vision and mission to come as one body and to identify with the POCACOV initiative.

Amaraizu assured them of continued partnership in order to help the ongoing police campaign against cultism, substance abuse and other vices for a .

would be recalled that POCACOV Ambassadors are broad spectrum of reputable actors, actress, comedians, artistes, masters of ceremonies, football superstars etc are used in POCACOV activities as influencers and mentors of youths. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,