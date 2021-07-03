Entertainment group lauds Nigeria Police on fight against cultism, others

The Association of Enugu State Comedian and Master of Ceremonies (ASESCOM), on Friday, lauded efforts of the Nigeria Police Force in its ongoing campaign against cultism and other vices in the country.

The association executives led by its President, Henry Ugwuoke, alias Igwe-De-MC, gave the commendation when the association paid a courtesy visit to the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) centre in Enugu.

According to Ugwuoke, POCACOV initiative of the Nigeria Police has actually helped to keep the slogan that “Police is your Friend” alive as it continue to sensitise the youths on how to live meaningful lives.

“This is done by continuous nationwide advocacy of POCACOV for youths to staying away from crime and criminality especially cultism, substance and drug abuse and other vices in the society,’’ he said.

Ugwuoke noted that the courtesy visit was also part of measures to strengthen the association’s tie with the POCACOV Ambassadorial Scheme and the positive mentoring it brings to Nigerian youths.

Responding, the National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, thanked the association for their vision and mission to come as one body and to identify with the POCACOV initiative.

Amaraizu assured them of continued partnership in order to help deepen the ongoing police campaign against cultism, substance abuse and other vices for a peaceful society.

It would be recalled that POCACOV Ambassadors are broad spectrum of reputable actors, actress, comedians, artistes, masters of ceremonies, football superstars etc who are used in POCACOV activities as positive influencers and mentors of youths. (NAN)

