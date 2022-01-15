Entertainment coy. unveils ‘next music stars’ Soja Kid, Slimhoodiehood

An entertainment outfit in Nigeria, 0Blvck Entertainment, has unveiled two up coming music artistes to its record label with a promise to dominate the music industry.

According to 0Blvck, the artistes Stanley Eze aka Soja Kid and Aminu Adebayo aka Slimhoodiehood are bundle of talents, ready to take over the music scene in the country.

A statement by the Executive Director of the label, Ajibola Adeleye, said the two artistes represented the core of the company’s mandate which is to spot young talents.

“We are in the business of spotting young talents and grooming them to become superstars. I have no doubt that Soja kid and Slimhoodiehood will dominate the industry very soon.

“They are talented and determined to grow,” he said.

He said that for him, encouraging up and coming musicians was his way of dissuading the younger generation from societal vices.

He noted that the nation was blessed with a lot of talents that require grooming to be successful.

“We are in this to develop some of them and showcase them to the world.

“We are providing a platform for them to launch themselves into the global space. Our music is gaining global acceptance, so, there is no limit to what is achievable in the industry.

“Stanley Obum Eze, professionally known as SOJA KID, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. The Lagos-born talent is comfortable with both Hip hop and Afro beat,” Adeleye said.

Adeleye said that the young talent fell in love with music at a youthful age, learning and mastering the rudiments, adding that he would not give up.

“For Slimhoodiehood (Aminu Olajide Adebayo), a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Ondo State, is a versatile artiste. He is already a household name in Ondo State and sees music as a way of expression and inspiration.

“You are able to pass messages through music in a way that is generally acceptable and appreciated.

“Music is a big tool in effecting changes and correcting societal vices. It is also a medium of celebration and socialization among others,” Adeleye added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

