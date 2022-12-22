Ensuring accident free road is collective responsibility says FRSC Commander

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Ohaeri Osondu, the Lugbe Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says ensuring road safety is collective responsibility that should be taken seriously by all Nigerians.

Osondu, an Assistant Corps Commander, FRSC, said this on Thursday in Abuja while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at a medical outreach organised by the command in collaboration with Joshkay Nigeria Ltd, a housing development company.

He said that the advent of android phones had made every Nigerian a photojournalist, as individuals rushed to take photos during emergencies, instead of helping victims.

“With the invention of Ipones and android phones, every ordinary person has become paparazzi, especially in accident scenes; you see them struggling to record the accident, no matter how bad the situation is.

“This is bad, we are all stakeholders in the business of road safety; it is a collective responsibility, in the event of a crash and any kind of gridlock or traffic related issues on the road.

“Please call us on; 122 which is the FRSC toll free line or 112 which is the national emergency toll free line.

“We are working 24/7 to receive calls from the motoring public which we terminate to appropriate quarters where we can respond accordingly,“ he said.

He said that everything being done at the FRSC headquarters was cascading to its Lugbe command, adding that personnel were not allowed to go on holidays during the yuletide.

He said the reason was to ensure enough manpower for effective traffic management, observation and rapid respond where necessary, during the yuletide.

He said that most road accidents were caused by wrong judgments by drivers, adding that the command had continued to sensitise the motoring public in motor parks on dangers of excessive speed.

FEDERAL RAOD SAFETY CORPS (FRSC) OFFICIAL AND JOSHKAY NIGERIA LTD OFFICIAL AT A MEDICAL OUTREACH ON THURSDAY IN LUGBE ABUJA

Osondu advised commuters to be observant of the vehicles they board while travelling, saying they should remain alert while the journey lasted.

He said the medical outreach was part of measures to enhance mental and physical health of staff of the command to ensure effective patrol during the yuletide and beyond.

“One of the core values of FRSC is to ensure that we keep the roads safe, especially this period that we have high volume of human and vehicle traffic across the country.

“And for us to deliver on this our function, we need to be optimal in our level of performance, our health statues need to be sound and we need to meet up with all the expectations.

“We need to be up and doing such that if we are called up at any point in time in an event of a road crash, we will be swift to act.

“ We run shift from 6.00 a.m., to 10.00 p.m., daily, therefore those who go out to do the job, must be physically and mentally fit.

“So management came up with this initiative as part of strategy to make sure our staff go through this routine medical checks to ascertain their health statues before they go about their jobs,’’ he said.

He said personnel of the corps would be on the highways from Dec. 20 to Jan. 15, to ensure safety of travelers on highways.

He said the FRSC Lugbe command was collaborating with Joshkay as one of its strategic partners because of its interest in humanity.

“I felt since Joshkay is giving houses to people, it is only those who are healthy that can leave in the houses, so what is obtained for us in FRSC obtains for the company too.

“And that is why we are here today to give back to the community, not only to FRSC personnels but to residents of our host community’’Osondu said.

He commended Joshkay for the gesture, saying the command was now very sure that its personnel that would be deployed to the highways to work would be fit and strong enough to meet up challenges.

He said the idea was to ensure that personnel of the command discharged their responsibilities to the motoring public optimally and effectively.

Oni Kayode Joshkay, Managing Director, said his organisation was partnering with FRSC as part of its social responsibility because most of its clients were road users and needed to be educated on road safety measures.

“We are collaborating with FRSC knowing that even when we take care of our clients medically, they need to know the rules and regulations when driving to remain alive.

“And that is where the FRSC comes in to tell them everything that will guide them on the road as they travel for Christmas.

“ We are doing this because we know that FRSC is the closest government organisation to the people when it comes to road usage and working to safe lives daily,’’ Kayode said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach was attended by residents of Lugbe community.(NAN)