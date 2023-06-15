Ensure voices of Nigerians are heard, DG NILDS tells new NASS leadership

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, has urged the National Assembly leadership to address pressing issues facing Nigerias and ensure that the voices of the people are heard.

In a congratulatory message, Sulaiman described as timely and desirous the emergence of Sen. Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Rep. Tajudeen Abbasas Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The director also described the elections as a remarkable achievement and a testament to their exceptional leadership qualities and invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s Parliament.

He expressed optimism that under their leadership, the Legislature would be significantly strengthened to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities.

Sulaiman assured that NILDS as the only statutory agency mandated to provide capacity building and related support to the Legislature was fully prepared to offer sustained technical and specialised training to members of the parliament.

“We have full confidence that, under their guidance, the National Assembly will serve as a beacon of hope and progress” he said.

“Their strong leadership skills, sound judgment, and unwavering commitment to democratic principles will guide the National Assembly” he added.

He urged the new leaders to address pressing issues facing Nigeria and ensure that the voices of the people are heard. (NAN)

