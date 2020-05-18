Ensure transparency, accountability, Minister urges Police Trust Fund members

Share the news













The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has urged members of the board of trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) to ensure transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

Dingyadi made the call at the inauguration of the board on Monday in Abuja.

The board is headed by a retired Inspector-General of Police, Mr Suleiman Abba.

Other members are Dr Nnamdi Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, Mrs Bilkisu Usman and Mr Ben Akabueze.

The board also has Mr Mansur Ahmed and Dr Michael Adebiyi as members, while Mr Ahmed Sokoto is to serve as the Executive Secretary/Secretary.

Dingyadi said that President Muhammadu Buhari had, on June 24, 2019, assented to the NPTF Act 2019 to create a legal framework for training, provision of equipment and related facilities, to enhance the skills of police personnel.

“I, therefore, enjoin the chairman and members of the board to ensure that this assignment is handled with all the seriousness, sense of responsibility and commitment it deserves.

“Your appointment into the board, which indeed is based on your past records, should be seen as a rare privilege to serve the nation and contribute your quota towards enhancing the livelihood of Nigerians.

“You must bear in mind the enormous responsibility and task before NPTF and so, it is expected that you bring your wealth of experience to bear in the board’s assignment,” he said.

According to the minister, the board has powers to award contracts, invest money accruing to the fund and approve the utilisation of the returns on investment, in conformity with due process.

“In the discharge of its duty under the Act, the board of trustees shall, through the ministry, identify the funding needs of various police institutions for the enhancement of performance.

“The trustees shall enter into contractual arrangements for the purpose of executing approved projects and also oversee the implementation of projects financed through money accruing to the fund,” he added.

Dingyadi said that the board also had the responsibility to set out policies and programme for the training and retraining of police personnel and its auxiliary staff in Nigeria and abroad.

He said that the board was equally empowered to approve disbursement of money from the fund to finance projects or activities of the police force and its institutions.

According to him, the tenure of the board is for an initial period of three years and renewable for a second and final term of three years.

He said that the salaries and allowances of the management, the chairman and members of the board would be in accordance with the extant laws and circulars applicable in the public service.

In his remarks, Abba commended the Federal Government for counting members of the board worthy of serving, adding that the team would not perform below expectations.

While pledging to ensure transparency and accountability in the discharge of their responsibilities, he called for support from relevant stakeholders. (NAN)

