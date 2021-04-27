Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau) has called on security agencies to intensify effort in ensuring the safety of farmers in his constituency as the farming season sets in.

Bagos, representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, made call in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yakubu Danja, on Monday in Jos.

According to Danja, Bagos spoke on Sunday at the 35th Anniversary and Thanksgiving Service of Da Patrick Mandung, the District Head of Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area.

He said the inability of security agencies to secure farmers and their crops could result in food scarcity, thereby breeding hunger and abject poverty in the society.

Bagos urged his constituents and all residents of Plateau to be vigilant and report suspicious movements to the security agencies for prompt response.

He admonished them not to take laws into their hands, no matter the level of provocation. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

