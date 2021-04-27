Ensure safety of Plateau farmers, Rep urges security agencies

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



 Rep. Dachung Bagos (PDP-Plateau) has called on security agencies to intensify in ensuring the safety of farmers in his constituency as the farming season sets in.

Bagos, representing Jos /Jos East Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, made call in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yakubu Danja, on in Jos.

According to Danja, Bagos spoke on Sunday at the 35th and Thanksgiving Service of Da Patrick Mandung, the District Head of Kuru, Jos Local Government Area.

He said the of security agencies to secure farmers and their crops could result in food scarcity, thereby breeding hunger and abject poverty in the .

Bagos urged his constituents and all residents of Plateau to be vigilant and suspicious movements to the security agencies for prompt response.

He admonished them not to take laws their hands, no matter the level of provocation. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,