Ensure Kano remains home to all Nigerians, Buhari tells new Kano Emir

July 4, 2021



President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, to ensure that Kano remained home to all Nigerians, regardless of their religion, tribe and ethnic affiliations.

The President gave the advice on Saturday at the presentation of Staff of office to him as the 15th Emir from the ruling class of Kano Emirate.


Represented by Vice President Yemi , the President said: “we are proud of Kano’s legacy of tolerance.


“Your Royal Highness, it this city which God has given good fortune of being its owner. Privilege, which know, comes with obligations. Your great father was known for his courage, honesty and .


“Your Royal Highness, I need not say to that Kano not an ordinary city, in both historical and modern times. It a major commercial and economic center in Africa and melting pot of diverse tribes and cultures, assimilated into a vibrant and cohesive home.


“We are all proud of the city. It a home and city of the socialist man of the , late Malam Aminu Kano, and many of his disciples.


“It is also the home of the capitalist richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Wherever are from and whoever are, must feel at home in Kano,” the President said.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the epoch-making event was well attended Sultan of , Alhaji Sa’ad and traditional rulers from different parts of the country, including from neighboring Niger and Cameroun republics.


Govs. Aminu Masari of Katsina, Badaru of Jigawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Aminu waziri Tambuwal of , Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos also attended the coronation.


Others included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim , President of the  Senate,  Sen. Ahmad Lawan, members of  the diplomatic corps, as well as religious leaders from different parts of the country.


Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje appointed Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero as the new Emir of Kano in April 2020, to replace deposed Muhammadu Sanusi II.


The new emir, son of the late Emir Ado Bayero, was until his appointment, the emir of the newly created Bichi emirate. (NAN)

