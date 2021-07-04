Ensure Kano remains home to all Nigerians, Buhari tells new Kano Emir

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, to ensure that Kano remained home to all Nigerians, regardless of their religion, tribe and ethnic affiliations.

The President gave the advice on Saturday at the presentation of Staff of office to him as the 15th Emir from the Fulani ruling class of Kano Emirate.



Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the President said: “we are proud of Kano’s legacy of tolerance.



“Your Royal Highness, it is this city which God has given you good fortune of being its owner. Privilege, which you know, comes with obligations. Your great father was known for his courage, honesty and integrity.



“Your Royal Highness, I need not say to you that Kano is not an ordinary city, in both historical and modern times. It is a major commercial and economic center in Africa and melting pot of diverse tribes and cultures, assimilated into a vibrant and cohesive home.



“We are all proud of the city. It is a home and city of the socialist man of the people, late Malam Aminu Kano, and many of his disciples.



“It is also the home of the capitalist richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Wherever you are from and whoever you are, you must feel at home in Kano,” the President said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the epoch-making event was well attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and traditional rulers from different parts of the country, including from neighboring Niger and Cameroun republics.



Govs. Aminu Masari of Katsina, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Aminu waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos also attended the coronation.



Others included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as religious leaders from different parts of the country.



Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje appointed Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero as the new Emir of Kano in April 2020, to replace deposed Muhammadu Sanusi II.



The new emir, son of the late Emir Ado Bayero, was until his appointment, the emir of the newly created Bichi emirate. (NAN)

