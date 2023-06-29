Ensure gender equity in your appointments, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mrs Veronica Adesotu, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure that women were well represented in his administration.

Adesotu, who is the initiator of APC Female Aspirants 2022/2023 Forum made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

She said by doing so, Tinubu would offer women the opportunity to effectively contribute their quota the country’s development.

She said APC Female Aspirants Forum had in its fold women with high intellectual capacity whom were ready to unleash their intellect and positive energy for the growth of the nation.

She also said their inclusion in the cabinet and other key positions was critical to move the country forward and to deliver the Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

She said that loyal APC female members believed that Tinubu would emerge victorious in the Feb.25 election even when some people in his political fold doubted his abilities.

Adesotu, a former aspirant of Aniocha North seat in Delta House of Assembly said female politicians in APC who stood with Tinubu deserved to be compensated with political appointments.

She advised Tinubu to shun sentiments in selecting his ministers and other top members of his administration, saying that only deserving loyal party members should be considered.

Adesotu said it was time for Tinubu to clear his name of all negative propaganda leveled against him ahead of the elections by putting in place policies and programs that would improve on the wellbeing of Nigerians.

She expressed optimism that like he did when he was governor of Lagos State Tinubu would make history and turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

“In rebuilding this nation in line with his Renewed Hope agenda, let him rewrite his name in the golden book of history by enthroning good government in the interest of all Nigerians.

“Nigerians most experience a new order of change and the APC must be seen as the harbinger of good government, progress, light and development.

“This is no time to joke with the destiny of the youths of this country; delay is dangerous.

“As a good father it is time for Tinubu to leave good inheritance of good governance and development for Nigerians,” she said. (NAN)

