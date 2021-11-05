Ensure every single vote counts in Anambra, Yakubu tells staff

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has directed all staff of the commission that every vote counts in the Saturday Anambra governorship election.

Yakubu gave the directive in his to the Commission’s staff on Friday in Abuja.

He said that in spite of the challenging situation in the build-up to the election, including attacks on facilities, the commission determination that the held as scheduled had been unshaken.

Yakubu said that in the process, rebuilt its fixed assets and replaced movable facilities.

“We also sought and obtained the support of the agencies, political parties and candidates and all other stakeholders for a successful exercise.”

Yakubu reminded the staff that the next few days, all eyes would be on the commission.

“As you are aware, Nigerians expect the Anambra Governorship to be an improvement on the high standards achieved in recent elections.

“That is why we introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for fingerprint and facial biometric authentication of voters.

“We have trained staff on the new technology.”

He added that had also delivered all sensitive and non-sensitive for the on schedule, deployed duty staff.

Yakubu added that made arrangements to move personnel and to thousands of locations in Anambra State where voting and collation of results would take place.

“It is therefore imperative for all of you that every single vote counts.

“You must remain true to our commitment that only the voters in Anambra State determine who becomes the next Governor of the State.

“In doing so, you must be guided by the extant laws, our guidelines/regulations and good conscience.

“You should remain vigilant, principled and committed to the vision and mission of the Commission,” Yakubu said. (NAN)

