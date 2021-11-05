Ensure every single vote counts in Anambra, Yakubu tells staff

November 5, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Featured, Politics 0



The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has directed all staff of the commission to ensure that every vote counts in the Saturday Anambra governorship election.

Yakubu gave the directive in his message to the Commission’s staff Friday in Abuja.

He said that in spite of the challenging situation in the build-up to the election, including attacks INEC facilities, the commission determination to ensure that the election held as scheduled had been unshaken.

Yakubu said that in the process, INEC rebuilt fixed assets and replaced movable facilities.

“We also sought and obtained the support of the security agencies, political parties and candidates and all other stakeholders for a successful exercise.”

Yakubu reminded the staff that over the next few days, all eyes would be the commission.

“As you are aware, Nigerians expect the Anambra Governorship election to be an improvement the standards achieved in recent elections.

“That is why we introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for fingerprint and facial biometric authentication of voters.

“We have trained staff the new technology.”

He added that INEC had also delivered all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the election schedule, election duty staff.

Yakubu added that INEC made logistics arrangements to move personnel and materials to thousands of locations in Anambra State where voting and collation of results would take place.

“It is therefore imperative for all of you to ensure that every single vote counts.

“You must remain true to our commitment that only the voters in Anambra State determine who becomes the next Governor of the State.

“In doing so, you must be guided by the extant laws, our guidelines/regulations and conscience.

“You should remain vigilant, principled and committed to the vision and mission of the Commission,” Yakubu said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,