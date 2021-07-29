Ensure effective operations of the Peace Commission – Centre urges Gov. Fintiri

The Center for Peace and Security Studies, Modibbo Adama University Yola, has urged Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri to ensure effective implementation of the Commission for Peace Conflict Resolution and Social Mobilisation the state.

Dr. Saheed Onwomikoko, Coordinator of the Center, made the call at a stakeholders on Thursday Yola.

Onwomikoko said that one of the recommendations of the Centre to the the governor was to ensure that appointments into the commission should be based on merit

“We will recommend to the governor that when it comes to the issue of appointment, we expect persons with the requisite professionalism, technicality and competence not political considerations,” he said.

According to him, one of the key of the stakeholders necessitating the programme is how to put Adamawa State on the road map of peace, stability and development.

He said that such noble objective not be achieved if the operations of the commission is married to .

“We are looking at how to put Adamawa State back on track when it comes to the issues of peace, and you can see the discussion of the people here revolves around how to make the new commission that Adamawa State has signed into law.

“With the Commission, the issues of conflict and tensions the state will be address,” he said.

In a remark, Ms Fatima Raji, of the state Ministry of Justice, disclosed that Gov. Fintiri had assented to the law and when gazetted the Commission would surely come into being.

Raji said the objective of the Commission would include: “Conflict prevention; adoption of proactive measures in the development and implementation of strategies to promote peace and harmonious coexistence among citizens.

“Non violent interventions; mediation, peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes at communal and inter- levels across the state,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr. Jude Momodu, Director of the Center, described the media as a critical stakeholder, adding that the media has a vital role to play in peace building process and, therefore, called on journalists to make efforts  towards entrenching peace in the state. (

