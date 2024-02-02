Ensure CCTV installation in public places, group urges Gov. Makinde

The Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID) has advised Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) at public and strategic locations in the state.

OID, a group of Nigerian professionals in the diaspora, gave the advice on Friday in Ibadan through a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Ayotomiwa Adebayo.

It said such a move would help to detect crime and also prevent any crime in the state.

OID also commended Gov. Makinde’s prompt response and efforts taken so far since the incident of Ibadan explosion of June 16 in which lives and property were lost.

It expressed its solidarity and commiseration with Makinde and the good people of Oyo State over the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we wish the survivors a speedy recovery.

“We acknowledge Gov. Makinde’s transformational leadership role, as he rapidly responded to the explosion by a visit to the site of the incident, directed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for justice, among others,” the group added.

It however pointed out that Makinde’s administration and everyone else have a responsibility to learn from the incident and draw from those lessons to ensure citizens’ safety and security.

OID commended Makinde for signing into law an Executive Order on the Safe Handling and Storage of Harmful Substances within Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the law is aimed at protecting the lives and property of every citizen.

“We call on the good people of Oyo State to be vigilant and work closely with the law enforcement agencies to prevent such unexpected misfortune and avoidable incident from recurring within the community,” the group said.(NAN)

By Suleiman Shehu

