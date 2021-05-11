The Enugu State Government says it is seeking partnership with technology (tech) experts and companies to move frontier of tech-innovation to create jobs for the youth.



The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Chief Obi Kama, said this during an “Enugu Tech Stakeholders Roundtable’’ on Tuesday in Enugu.



Kama said that the roundtable and other further engagements were also meant to improve socio-economic status of the state by creating sustainable jobs, which might be remote in nature.



According to him, we have respect for tech people and companies since they are the drivers of current global innovations and wealth.



“We are seeking your partnership and collaboration to tap into the multi-billion dollars tech-innovation industry, where the government believes much opportunities lie for our youths.



“As a state, we also seek to move forward, science and technology wise, by using the resources the government can harness through your collaboration.



“The ministry wants to bring everybody on board and see how we can be beneficial to each other especially on how to train and empower our teeming youths through tech-innovative ideas,’’ he said.



The commissioner said that the state was looking at transforming to a smart tech hub state, with capacity of providing real-time solutions to socio-economic challenges through technologically-driven solutions.



Mr Elvis Obi-Nwankwo, the Special Assistant to Enugu State Governor on Innovation, Science and Technology, said that the government was rallying close to tech stakeholders to solve its socio-economic challenges.



Obi-Nwankwo said that the state’s technological eco-system space was so large and diverse that it could not be left in the hands of government alone to develop.



He, however, decried the slow growth of science, technology and innovation due to its relative apathy from politicians over some time in the South-East.



“We are looking for synergy of tech experts/companies and our political leadership to tap from the enormous potential of science, technology and innovation ruling our world,’’ he said.



Mr Uche Aniuche, Director of Start-up South Ltd, called on the government to help youths explore possibilities of tech-innovation through ensuring that a broadband connectivity was available and accessible in the state.



“Our youths must have access to broadband connectivity in order for them to explore a lot of socio-economic, education and innovative benefits as well as other possibilities of the internet,’’ Aniuche said.



Mr Emeka Edoga, a tech expert, called for regular interface with the government so that public and private sectors could understand each other and carry out joint projects for the benefit of the state.(NAN)

