ENSG assures of continuous support to educational institutions

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday reiterated his administration’s commitment to continuously support educational institutions in the state. Ugwuanyi gave the assurance during a needs’ assessment visit to the Enugu State College of Education Technical (ESCET) in Enugu. The governor, represented by his Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs, Mr Chidi Ilogebe, said that the assessment was aimed at giving feedback to the state government on the challenges being faced by the students of the college.

The state government delegation, in the company with the officials of the college, inspected the hostels and the medical centre and noted the challenges faced in the facilities. The delegation equally inspected some hostel buildings currently under construction and other buildings being constructed by the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi. During interaction with the students of the institution; the governor’s representative extolled them for their adjustments to learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have noted some of your challenges, the issue on the front burner remains poor power supply. “We are going to extend your warm regards and appreciation to His Excellency, the Governor, as well,’’ he added.

Responding, the Deputy Provost of the College, Dr Obiora Anidi, who spoke on behalf of the school’s management, thanked the team for the visit. Anidi expressed the institution’s profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the progressive projects being carried out in the institution. “We quite appreciate the construction of hostels, class rooms and departmental lecture halls, the SUG secretariat to mention just a few.

“We also acknowledge and laud the efforts of His Excellency toward the success of the maiden convocation ceremony of the college,’’ he said. The institution’s Student Union Government (SUG) President, Ms Precious Ogechukwu, on behalf of the entire students, appreciated the honour done to her college through the visit.

“We request that you communicate to His Excellency our warn gratitude for all the good works he had done and is still doing in the college,’’ Ogechukwu said. Other aides of the governor that accompanied Ilogebe on the visit include: Messrs Ejike Amaechi, Dika David and Darlington Ugwuegbe. (NAN)