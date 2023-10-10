Enough of killings in Zaria, other parts of Nigeria – Speaker Abbas 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has condemned in strong terms, the attack by suspected bandits on Anguwar Dankali community in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, during which four people were reportedly killed and five injured.
The Speaker said “enough is enough” on the killings in Zaria and other parts of the country, charging security agencies to “descend on the killers.”
The suspected bandits reportedly attacked the community, shooting nine people and abducting five others, who later escaped on the arrival of security operatives that engaged the attackers in a gun duel.
While describing the latest attack as one too many, Speaker Abbas commiserated with the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of Kaduna State.
In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker noted with concern, the spate of attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians by bandits.
Speaker Abbas recalled, with pain, how some of his constituents were similarly killed in an attack earlier in August.
The Speaker lamented reported killings not only in Zaria, but also in other parts of the country, insisting that the lives and property of Nigerians must be protected and safeguarded as provided in the country’s constitution.
He said the security agencies should go after the suspects, apprehend them and bring them to book. He further charged them with preventing the loss of more lives and property across the country.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Fri, Oct 6, 2023, 12:49 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
October 6, 2023
Speaker Abbas congratulates Emir of Zazzau on 3rd anniversary
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has congratulated the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, on his third anniversary on the throne.
Speaker Abbas, who is a prince in the Zazzau Emirate and holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau, said the royal father has been a blessing to the Zazzau Emirate since his ascension to the throne three years ago.
The Speaker noted with delight how Emir Bamalli, who is the Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Traditional Rulers, has been providing good leadership to the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State, Northern Nigeria and the country at large.
“I join millions of my constituents, the people of Kaduna State and Nigerians at large to congratulate His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, on his 3rd anniversary as the Emir of Zazzau.
“I am delighted that our royal father has been an embodiment of peace and unity not only in the Zazzau Emirate but also in the entire country.
“His invaluable contributions to nation building through the traditional institutions are legion. I make bold to say that the Zazzau Emirate is lucky and blessed to have His Royal Highness as its Emir at this time,” the Speaker said.
In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said leaders like Emir Bamalli are needed in the society for peace, unity, growth and development of the people.
Speaker Abbas prayed for continuous Allah’s protection and blessings as well as sound health and long life for Emir Bamalli to enable him to continue providing good leadership.
The Speaker also congratulated the Zazzau Emirate on the occasion of the third anniversary of the Emir.
Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, was appointed on October 7, 2020 by the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-rufai, following the demise of the former Emir, late Alhaji Shehu Idris.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Thu, Oct 5, 2023, 12:45 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press statement from the office of the Speaker, House of Representatives.
October 5, 2023
World Teachers’ Day: Speaker Abbas seeks more discipline, morality in schools
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated teachers in Nigeria and all over the world on the occasion of this year’s World Teachers’ Day, noting their immeasurable contributions to society.
The Speaker, who is an academic-turned-lawmaker, described teachers as destiny moulders and life changers.
He also hailed teachers for their critical roles in the mental and behavioural development of their pupils and students.
Speaker Abbas noted that teachers, or lecturers not only educate but also serve as guardians and mentors to the wards in the schools at all levels.
The Speaker assured teachers of the readiness of the 10th House under his leadership, in assisting the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration towards the development of the education sector in the country as well as better welfare for workers in the sector.
Speaker Abbas urged teachers to continue to instil discipline and moral standards in pupils and students, which he said serve as an antidote to crimes and other vices in society.
He said this is one reason why all hands must be on deck to ensure that standards in the sector do not fall, so as to ensure that graduates have the academic and moral qualifications to become leaders of tomorrow.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Wed, Oct 4, 2023, 12:22 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
October 4, 2023
Why CoSAP must continue, be strengthened – Speaker Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has said that the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) must continue and be strengthened for parliaments around the continent to find legislative solutions to the challenges facing their respective countries.
CoSAP is an initiative of some speakers and heads of African parliaments, established between 2020 and 2021. It was spearheaded by the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who is now the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria.
Speaking during a meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) taking place in Accra, Ghana, Speaker Abbas said there is no better time for African parliaments to come together than now, given the myriad of challenges facing countries on the continent.
Describing the initiative as noble, Speaker Abbas said CoSAP would be of inestimable value to the continent in the future.
He said there was the need for parliaments in Africa to come together to support the African Union (AU), which is an umbrella body of the countries on the continent.
He said: “We never had a forum to share ideas and synergise together. That’s why we remain porous and divided in Africa. I think there’s no better time than now, for the conference of speakers to take a decisive decision, to agree to this initiative. It is very noble; it is very cogent. The reward will be inestimable in the future.
“Take the example of the African Union. It is already a conglomeration of all leaderships in Africa, irrespective of whether you’re Anglophone or Francophone or whatever. They come together under one umbrella and take decisions. But at the level of Legislatures, we don’t have that.
“I believe even for the support of our African Union presidents and leaders, there is the need for us to also have similar structure so that we can come together. Sometimes, we can even look at what they’re doing so that we can take a position on those matters, either to support them or advise them to amend.
“It is important for us to agree on this body because it is going to be very mutually beneficial to all of us,” Speaker Abbas said.
He commended the chairman of CoSAP, who is the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who convened the meeting.
He said the inclusion of former speakers of African parliaments into the body would help for institutional memory as well as give the current speakers the room to learn and gain from their experiences.
“This is for institutional memory. This is part of the problem with the CPA. We cannot afford to move forward without the support and experience of people like you.”
At the meeting, convened to discuss the draft constitution of CoSAP, the chairman of the body, Speaker Bagbin, said the initiative came through Gbajabiamila after the outbreak of Covid-19 and that they held their first meeting in Abuja in May, 2022.
He said there seemed to be a vacuum in parliamentary diplomacy, noting that the formation of CoSAP was to fill the vacuum by creating the first indigenous African body to mobilise collective action in advancing African development.
“It is one of the platforms for heads of Parliaments on the African continent to put heads together and work for common challenges. It’s for the leadership to confront common challenges,” he said.
He noted that some of the resolutions reached at the Abuja meeting were that African parliaments must take decisive action to end unconstitutional overthrow of governments in Africa; Africa’s rising debts must be tamed through effective parliamentary oversight, and that the roles and powers of legislative arm must be guarded and strengthened.
Others were to create an enabling legislative environment for public private partnership; Africa must build capacity for food insecurity, and that capacity and effectiveness of African inter-parliamentary institutions must be boosted.
There were remarks by the Speakers of Tanzanian Parliament, Rwandan Parliament, South African Parliament, Gambian Parliament, Zambian Parliament Sierra Leone ex-Speaker, among others.
They all commended the founding fathers of CoSAP, especially Gbajabiamila, for their foresight.
The meeting agreed that the draft CoSAP constitution would be studied carefully by the speakers before they would converge for another meeting next year at a location yet to be decided.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Mon, Oct 2, 2023, 15:31 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
October 2, 2023
Speaker Abbas appoints Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi as Chief of Staff
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has approved the appointment of Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi as his Chief of Staff.
The appointment, according to a press statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, takes effect from October 17, 2023.
Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi is to take over from Mr. Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, the Acting Chief of Staff to the Speaker, who is taking another appointment.
Mr. Smart became the Acting Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives following the expiration of his tenure as the Chief of Staff to the Speaker in the 9th Assembly.
Until his appointment, Prof. Dan-Azumi was the Technical Assistant to the Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), National Assembly.
Jake Dan-Azumi is a professor of Political Science and Development Studies. He has extensive experience in development work focusing on democratic governance and public policy, parliamentary institutional strengthening, research, peace and security, human rights, conflict and peacebuilding and gender.
He previously worked as a Special Assistant to the President of the Senate, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON, between 2011 and 2014.
Prof. Dan-Azumi, who has over 14 years cumulative experience in the National Assembly system, is an expert in the design and delivery of parliamentary and democratic support programmes.
He holds a Doctorate Degree in International Development from University College London (UCL); MSc International Human Rights Law from Oxford University; a BA (First Class) from the University of South Africa, and a BA (First Class, Honours) from the University of Zimbabwe, where he was awarded the Book Prize for the Best Student.
His other qualifications include a Postgraduate Diploma in Research Methods from the University of Bradford, UK, among others. Prof. Dan-Azumi hails from Zing Local Government Area of Taraba State.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Mon, Oct 2, 2023, 08:52 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
October 1, 2023
World Heart Day: Speaker Abbas sponsors free treatment for over 1000 constituents
The Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has sponsored a free medical outreach in Kaduna State to commemorate this year’s World Heart Day.
The outreach was held in Zaria Federal Constituency where he represents at the House on Friday.
The World Health Organisation has designated September 29th of every year as the World Heart Day, an annual event to raise awareness on heart-related diseases and promote healthy heart habits.
To commemorate the day, which coincided with the Speaker’s 58th birthday, Speaker Abbas sponsored a free medical outreach targeting over 1000 constituents with heart conditions across the constituency.
The event, which is organised by TJ Foundation and supported by World Heart Federation, Mega We Care, among others, was endorsed by leaders of Zaria and recorded a large turnout of residents.
The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, received the medical team led by the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) to the Speaker, Engr. Jamil Ahmad Muhammad, in his palace.
The Emir commended Speaker Abbas for his efforts, by providing the medical support to his constituents at the right time.
The Speaker, in his speech read at the event by the Jagaban Iyan Zazzau, Mallam Iliyasu Balarabe, assured the Emir of his total commitment to enhancing the health and other sectors.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Sat, Sep 30, 2023, 16:33 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 30, 2023
Independence Anniversary: Nigeria will be great again, says Speaker Abbas
…Renews call on labour to shelve planned strike, decries brain drain
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated Nigerians as they celebrate the country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, stating that the country would be great again.
While calling on fellow citizens and compatriots to keep hope in the country alive, the Speaker said doomsayers and pessimists would soon be disappointed.
Despite the myriad of challenges facing Nigeria, Speaker Abbas noted that the country still has the prospect and potential to reclaim its leadership position in the comity of nations, especially with its abundant human and natural resources.
The Speaker urged the organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve the plan to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday over issues bothering on welfare.
He said embarking on a nationwide indefinite strike at this time would do the country no good. Rather, Speaker Abbas said, it would only aggravate the situation at hand.
He said the organized labour should reason with the Federal Government and put the strike on hold by cooperating with the authorities so that all issues would be resolved amicably.
Speaker Abbas had on Tuesday cautioned against the strike, noting the consequences on the already ailing economy.
Again, he called for a return to the negotiating table by the leadership of the unions, noting that continued dialogue with the government would achieve greater and long-lasting results.
The Speaker also decried the brain-drain being suffered by the country, stating that only Nigerians can rebuild their country to make its pasture greener. He, therefore, urged young Nigerians to be more patriotic, using their talents and skills to develop their country.
Speaker Abbas said with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the introduction of revolutionary policies and programmes, the government stands a better chance of winning the confidence of not just the youth but all citizens of the country.
While calling for support and prayers for the tiers and arms of the governments at all levels, the Speaker expressed optimism that the future is bright for Nigeria and Nigerians.
Speaker Abbas also restated the readiness of the 10th House to accelerate consideration and passage of legislation that will aid the growth and development of the country.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Fri, Sep 29, 2023, 17:52 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 29, 2023
Speaker Abbas congratulates Gov. Uba Sani on tribunal victory
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, on his victory at the governorship election tribunal on Thursday.
The Speaker said Gov. Sani’s victory at the tribunal has affirmed the massive support he received from the people of Kaduna State during the March governorship election.
Speaker Abbas noted that the Kaduna State governor had already started justifying the trust and the support he got from his people by initiating people-oriented programmes and projects in the state.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the Speaker said he was satisfied with the tribunal judgment as most of the people from Kaduna State are.
The Speaker urged Gov. Sani to use his tribunal victory to rally round all politicians in the state, irrespective of their inclination, for the betterment of the people.
He also called on those in the opposition, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to sheathe their sword and join hands with the governor to work for the state.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Thu, Sep 28, 2023, 14:40 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 28, 2023
Capacity building, a major motivation for productivity – Speaker Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has stressed the need for employers to strengthen the capacity of their employees through training and retraining.
This, the Speaker stated, is a motivation for productivity, which would enhance output in the working environment.
Speaker Abbas made this known in Abuja on Thursday at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building programme organised by the Office of the Speaker in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) for Senior Legislative Aides in the Speaker’s Office.
Represented by the Clerk to the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, the Speaker said the training was important for members of staff in his office, noting that it was the first of such programme in the 10th House under his leadership as Speaker.
Speaker Abbas expressed his appreciation to PLAC as the sponsors, “for this and many other interventions they have rendered to the House of Representatives and the National Assembly over the years.”
The Speaker stated that the 10th House was ready to engage with development partners to provide targeted capacity programmes for members and staff.
He said: “Capacity building is a major motivation for productivity in any establishment. It is my avowed commitment to ensure that capacity building is a major hallmark of my tenure as Speaker, not only for staff but also for members of the House of Representatives.
“I want to take this medium to urge you to take every opportunity for training very seriously. The success of any establishment is dependent on the capacity and output of the drivers of that office. Today, you are the face of the Speaker’s office.”
Speaker Abbas urged the members of staff to continuously learn the code of ethics and public service rules in engaging themselves, in the course of discharging their responsibilities.
The Speaker expressed his hope that the training would strengthen their capacity for improved productivity and effective service delivery on their various desks.
In his remark, the Executive Director of PLAC, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, noted that his organization has been collaborating with the National Assembly in terms of capacity building for many years.
He said PLAC has provided interventions to committees, management and other supporting staff of the National Assembly with a view to enhancing their capacity.
Mr. Nwankwo noted that PLAC would continue to collaborate with the Legislature to provide necessary support to enhance and deepen the democratic process in Nigeria.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Wed, Sep 27, 2023, 11:05 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 26, 2023
Eid-el-Maulud: Emulate the Holy Prophet, pray for leaders – Speaker Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has greeted the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Speaker Abbas, in his message to commemorate the anniversary holding on Wednesday, urged Islamic adherents to emulate the Prophet, noting that his life and teachings will continue to inspire more generations to come.
He said the period calls for sober reflection on the life and time of the Holy Prophet, whom he said was the most peace-loving human being to have ever lived on earth.
The Speaker urged not only Muslims but all Nigerians to imbibe virtues such as charity, forgiveness, honesty and patriotism, saying these are some of the qualities that leaders, and followers alike, should have to be able to have peace and progress in their country.
Speaker Abbas urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for their political, religious and traditional leaders, while expressing hope that the prayers and collective efforts by all stakeholders will take the country out of its current challenges.
He wished the Muslim Ummah successful celebrations of Eid-el-Maulud even as he called for peaceful conducts during the period.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Tue, Sep 26, 2023, 14:24 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 26, 2023
Nigerians’ social welfare, our priority, says Speaker Abbas
…begs labour, warns planned nationwide strike’ll worsen challenges
…House’ll get workers ‘survival wage’ – Speaker
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, on Tuesday, restated the commitment of the legislature to addressing the socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians, stressing that it is a priority for the 10th House.
Speaker Abbas, in his opening address to welcome members back from a two-month annual recess of the National Assembly, expressed concerns over the hardships occasioned by economic instability in the country.
“In the course of our recess, our country has continued to face numerous challenges and presented with even greater opportunities and prospects. It is now our collective responsibility to address these issues with wisdom, integrity, and a commitment to the betterment of our society.
“The people have placed their trust in us, and it is our duty to honour that trust by working diligently towards their welfare. Thus, as we resume our legislative duties today, it is crucial that we prioritise the needs of our constituents. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting good governance, ensuring social justice, and fostering economic growth.
“Our decisions should be guided by a deep understanding of the issues at hand and a genuine desire to improve the lives of those we represent,” he said.
While noting the “enormous challenges” confronting the nation at this time, the Speaker stated that they are “challenges that will engage our attention in the coming days and months.”
The Speaker decried that in spite of the numerous successes recorded by the country’s gallant security personnel, national security remains precarious.
He said: “While we mourn the loss of fellow citizens who had to pay the supreme price in the line of duty, we must condemn these attacks on the state and citizens in strongest terms. However, our best response will be the deployment of our legislative powers and instruments to ensure the security of life and property across the country.”
He added that the country is challenged on several economic fronts: cost of living crisis occasioned by high cost of energy, cost of food is skyrocketing daily, lack of livable wages, the negative effects of the unpredictable and fluctuating foreign exchange rates, a disappearing middle class and a host of other issues.
“When people are hungry and despondent, what is needed is a leadership with a clear vision, a leadership that on daily basis, demonstrates its commitment and capacity to tackle the challenges at hand; a leadership that should be innovative in proffering short and long term solutions. That is what Nigerians need at this time and as Representatives of the people, we must rise up to the occasion.”
While the Executive arm of the government is engaging the citizens and trying to work out strategies to tackle the hardship in the country, the Speaker said legislative actions must therefore be dictated by a clear robust vision aimed at supporting the Executive in restoring the citizens on the path of prosperity.
“We must deploy the necessary legislative instruments to create jobs, ensure payment of living wages in the civil service, pull Nigerians out of poverty, address the prevailing infrastructure deficit, rid the country of crippling insurgency; ensure the security of lives and property and affordable functional education so that no child is left behind,” he said.
Speaker Abbas also noted that it was on account of these economic challenges that the organised labour, under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), “seems to have lost patience with the painstaking effort of the government to plan and provide sustainable minimum wage and palliatives to citizens.”
He made reference to the plan by the organised labour to embark on a nationwide strike by midnight, following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the government.
He stated: “As the peoples’ representatives, we feel and equally share in the pains of our people at these very difficult times. However, I would like to appeal to the Nigerian Labour Congress to consider the various actions being taken by the Federal Government to alleviate the current hardship faced by Nigerians.
“As promised earlier, this House remains committed to getting a survival wage to all Nigerian workers. The 10th House had assured Nigerians that we would be interfacing between the organised labour and the government to quickly work out a realistic new national minimum wage and such other palliatives to enable citizens cope with the economic impact of fuel subsidy removal, the downward fall of the naira to the dollar, skyrocketing cost of food and general high cost of living in the country.
“It is in our considered opinion that embarking on a nationwide strike at this point will only aggravate an already bad situation. I, therefore, urge the leadership of labour unions to give us the benefit of doubt and suspend any planned strike action while we engage the Executive.”
Speaker Abbas also said in the coming days, the Executive arm of the government was expected to present a 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill as well as the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the House. He, however, noted that the time to consider the money bills would be short, “but we must roll-up our sleeves and get to work immediately and ensure the speedy consideration of the bills that will encapsulate the yearnings of the people.”
The Speaker stated that the 10th House would maintain the tradition established by the 9th House in terms of speedy consideration of the appropriation bills, which returned the country to a January-December budget cycle. However, he stated that the lawmakers “must diligently consider the bills to ensure that they meet the needs of our constituents.” He stressed further that they must put in extra work hours to ensure that the budget is passed in good time to enable its implementation from the first day of 2024.
He said: “Our nation and indeed this 10th House of the people does not have the luxury of time in the face of profound national challenges. We must, therefore, do everything within our powers to champion causes towards addressing the yearnings of our people.
“On this score, our goals are clear, our determination unrivalled. We must key into the Legislative Agenda of this House as a roadmap towards navigating our numerous challenges. Our bills, motions, resolutions, actions and more should mirror the Legislative Agenda, being a joint product between the House and citizens.”
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Mon, Sep 25, 2023, 13:05 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 25, 2023
Speaker Abbas marks 100 days in office with distribution of palliatives to 15,000 constituents
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, at the weekend, marked his 100 days in office with the distribution of rice palliatives to 15,000 of his constituents in Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.
The rice was distributed across 13 wards of Zaria Federal Constituency, which has 584 polling units.
The Speaker’s gesture, under the Phase 1 of his palliative measures, was to cushion the effects of the current hardship faced by Nigerians, especially due to the removal of fuel subsidy.
The Phase 2 of the programme will see another 15,000 constituents of the Speaker benefiting. A total of 30,000 people are billed to benefit from the palliative measure.
The beneficiaries cut across all political parties, including the APC, PDP and the NNPP, among others. They also include religious leaders, traditional rulers, persons with disabilities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
The excercise was conducted peacefully as beneficiaries expressed their happpiness over the Speaker’s effort to cushion effects of subsidy removal in the area.
Speaker Abbas was elected overwhelmingly by 353 members out of 359 members seated on June 13, 2023.
The distribution of the palliatives was supervised by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker (Administration), Engr. Jamil Ahmad Muhammad.
The beneficiaries, who were full of appreciation for the gesture, prayed for the Speaker’s success in his tenure.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Fri, Sep 22, 2023, 17:56 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 22, 2023
Speaker Abbas congratulates new leaders of the Conference of Speakers, others
…calls for concerted efforts towards attainment of constitutional autonomy
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the newly elected leaders of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria.
The Speaker also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Conference of Speakers and the Northern Speakers Forum on the successful elections of new leaders at the just concluded annual general meeting (AGM).
Recall that at the recently held congress of the national body, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, emerged as the newly elected Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, while the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura, was elected as the Deputy Chairman.
In a related development, their counterpart from Kwara State House of Assembly Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, emerged as the Chairman of the APC Conference of Speakers, while Hon. Yusuf Liman Dahiru, who is the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, was elected as the chairman of the Northern Speakers’ Forum, respectively.
Speaker Abbas, while applauding the state assemblies’ presiding officers for the manner in which they went about the electioneering process, also called on members of the conference to individually and collectively uphold the independence of the legislature which is the symbol of democracy at their various states.
The Speaker emphasised the importance of legislative independence, pointing out the indispensable role of the lawmaking arms of the governments at all levels and the need to ensure checks and balances, with a view to upholding democratic principles and ensuring effective governance.
Speaker Abbas also reminded them of the necessity to hold their various executive arms accountable to the people through effective oversight, saying, “that can only be possible if you enjoy complete constitutional autonomy.”
The Speaker also said with the combined experiences of the new chairmen of the national, regional and parties’ forums of Speakers, he is confident that they would collaborate to elevate the status and democratic credentials of state legislatures to new and enviable heights.
He wished the new leadership of the three bodies of states assemblies Speakers successful tenures, even as he tasked them to be above board in their leadership.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Wed, Sep 20, 2023, 17:20 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 20, 2023
Reps ready to help Technical Aid Corps achieve objectives, says Speaker Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Ph.D, has said the 10th House is willing to partner the Directorate of the Technical Aid Corps towards ensuring that patriotic Nigerians become good ambassadors of the country.
Speaker Abbas made this known when he received the Directorate of the Technical Aide Corps, a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on a courtesy visit to him in Abuja on Wednesday.
The Technical Aid Corps delegation was led by the newly appointed Director General, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, who was the Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in the 9th Assembly.
The Speaker congratulated Yakub on the TAC appointment “on behalf of the House of Representatives.” He noted that the members of the House who worked with the ex-lawmaker were not surprised by his appointment due to his personal qualities and pedigree.
While assuring Yakub of the House’s readiness to assist the agency in achieving its objectives, Speaker Abbas told him, “you can count on us as one of you any day, any time.”
The Speaker recalled with nostalgia how young Nigerians, including himself, aspired to be volunteers under the TAC when it was newly established, noting that the Corps “has been existing for quite a long of time.”
Speaker Abbas noted that it is very comforting that several volunteers under the Corps have now become good ambassadors of Nigeria across the world.
He said: “I urge you, the Director, to continue on this pedestal, on this lane of identifying Nigerians who are patriotic, disciplined, in sending them to those countries so that they will not only go there to serve the interests of the country but will equally defend the interests of Nigerians there.
“I want to sincerely inform you that the House of Representatives is ready to partner with you, to collaborate with your agency and to ensure that all those bottlenecks – all those challenges that are bedeviling your agency – are sorted once and for all.”
Earlier in his remarks, Yakub described the visit to the Speaker as a home-coming. “This is my home,” he said.
The TAC director congratulated him on his “overwhelming victory during the election for the speakership election.” Recalling that the Speaker garnered over 90 percent of the votes, he said, “this is a sign that you were elected by almost all the members of the House.”
Yakub stressed the need for more diplomacy in global politics, stating that, “It is better to conquer the world through soft power and diplomacy than with the barrels of the gun.”
The director of the TAC asked for the support of the Speaker, as the Head of the House of Reps, noting that “without the support of the parliament, we can hardly operate.”
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Tue, Sep 19, 2023, 17:26 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 19, 2023
More House committees created for better oversight on MDAs – Speaker Abbas
…seeks media’s support to deepen Nigeria’s democracy
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has said the standing committees of the House were increased from 109 to over 134 to allow better legislative oversight on the ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government by the legislature.
Speaker Abbas faulted the claim in some quarters that the increase in the number of committees was to create more chairmanship and deputy chairmanship slots for members of the House, stating that the new committees were broken out of the existing ones to ease the heavy burden on some of the old ones.
The Speaker made this known in Abuja on Tuesday during an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives Press Corps.
Speaker Abbas noted that the media is a critical part of democratic governance, hence he sought the support of the fourth estate of the realm in deepening Nigeria’s democracy.
He said: “For example, the Committee on Tertiary Education had over 300 institutions to supervise and at the end of every year, they would end up not being able to oversight some of them. So, we had to break it down to allow for efficiency and to put eyes on what the Executive is doing.”
Speaker Abbas also disclosed that all standing committees had been given a marching orders on performance and efficiency. He said this inspired the creation of a Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of Standing and Ad Hoc Committees.
“In the past, not all committees were active. Now, we want to ensure that all standing committees are active, working for the betterment of the Nigerian people. We want to ensure transparency and we want results. That is why we set up the monitoring committee to monitor their activities.
“We have also set up a standing committee to monitor the implementation of our Legislative Agenda. I want to assure the people that we will work for the betterment of the country,” he said.
The Speaker also stated that the existing relationship between his office and the media would be strengthened, adding that the House would be holding a quarterly media briefing to enlighten Nigerians on its activities.
On the role the media plays in democracy, Speaker Abbas said for any democratic system to grow, the media must be objective and balanced in its reportage of activities concerning institutions like the legislature.
Earlier in her remarks, Chairman of the House of Reps Press Corps, Ms Grace Ike, noted that the Corps was pro-democracy and was committed to promoting good governance through objective and balanced reportage.
Ike said: “As journalists, we are also conscious of national interest and have been doing our job with utmost patriotism. We are not oblivious of the fact that the parliament is the bastion of democracy and, hence, the reports coming out of it must reflect the reality on ground and meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.
“However, we also need the cooperation and support of your leadership to continue offering undiluted service to the nation. We need the understanding of committee chairmen and their members in reciprocating our friendly gesture and carrying us along in their activities.
“The parliament is a specialised area, so training and retraining of journalists should be given utmost priority and we look forward to seeing this materialise.”
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Mon, Sep 18, 2023, 21:12 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 18, 2023
10th House responding to yearnings of Nigerians, says Speaker Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has stated that the 10th House is committed to responding to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.
“To us as Representatives of the people, institution building is the gateway to professionalism, efficiency and productivity. We are committed to ensuring that the 10th House of Representatives can respond to the yearnings and expectations of the citizenry. We have been called to serve at the most critical period in the nation’s political history,” the Speaker said at a roundtable with development partners of the National Assembly at his office in Abuja on Monday.
Speaker Abbas noted that it is only a committed legislature, which is properly equipped, that will be able to deliver service to meet the expectations of the people.
At the meeting were representatives of the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), the Department for International Development (DFID), the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), the Civil Society and Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), International Community on Red Cross (ICRC), Order Paper, among others.
On the side of the House were chairmen of relevant House committees and principal staff members of the Office of the Speaker.
While noting that it was the first time his office would be having a direct interface with the development partners, the Speaker said the interactive meeting was organised to provide an opportunity to share ideas and updates on your contributions and support to the House on capacity development for members and staff.
Speaker Abbas said: “One of my cardinal policy thrusts, on assumption of office as Speaker of the House, is capacity development for members and staff of the House of Representatives. This has become more imperative following the high turnover rate of the 10th House of Representatives where we have over two hundred new Members with hundreds of Legislative Aides. This number of members and aides requires improved capacity to cope with the offices’ demands. Hence, institutional capacity development is considered one of the priority components of the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House.”
The Speaker noted that the contributions of the technical partners are partly responsible for the success story of the legislative business of the National Assembly in the past, urging them to do more for the 10th Assembly.
He also noted that the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House is the barometer to monitor and evaluate the engagement of the House with Nigerians “and we expect that you will as usual play critical role in the successful implementation of the agenda.”
Speaker Abbas said: “We have observed that over the years, some of you have had to engage different committees and departments of the House of Representatives to, sometimes, organise programmes without a coordinated approach or NEEDS ASSESSMENT of the House. The assumption is that each development partner has its own area of focus for which budgetary provisions would have been made, and their representatives in Nigeria would engage the relevant Committees of the House in that regard. While that support is greatly appreciated, there is need for coordination in the 10th House because of our peculiar challenge of capacity gaps.
“It is on this note that I have considered the proposal for the creation of a Programme Monitoring Unit (PMU) in my office to be supervised by the Special Adviser on Policy and Strategy. The purpose of the unit is to ensure that all partnership programmes of the House are properly documented and utilised to bring about the desired change. The unit is to provide guidance in line with the Legislative Agenda of the House for your technical support and partnerships. This is to ensure that all Committees and departments of the House receive necessary and equal attention.”
Representatives of the development partners, in their remarks, also expressed their readiness to offer more technical assistance to the National Assembly in various thematic areas including electoral laws, legislative processes and law-making, training and capacity building, among others.
The partners also suggested that the a technical session be organised by the PMU where all stakeholders would deliberate and come up with a policy document on how they assist in the design and implementation of the 10th House Legislative Agenda, an idea that the Speaker welcomed and directed should be implemented.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Sun, Sep 17, 2023, 16:37 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 17, 2023
Speaker Abbas hails Cardoso, Dattijo, others’ appointments as CBN gov, deputies
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the calibre of persons he has appointed to manage the affairs of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
While describing the appointees as eggheads in the financial and economic sectors, Speaker Abbas noted that they have what it takes to reposition the CBN.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Friday approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso as the new Governor of the CBN.
The President also approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the CBN. They are Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Emem Nnan Usoro, Philip Ikeazor and Bala M. Bello.
The Speaker noted that Cardoso, a financial expert and a banker of many years standing, would certainly bring his experience to bear in his new role as the CBN governor.
Speaker Abbas specifically commended the President for considering Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo from Kaduna State for a position in the CBN, noting that the nominee has been a good ambassador of the state.
Dattijo, a former Commissioner for Planning and Budget under the administration of Governor Nasir el-Rufai, was a policy adviser at the Executive Office of United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon in New York. He later served as the Chief of Staff to El-rufai during the latter’s second tenure as governor of Kaduna State.
The nominee has a master’s degree in Development Economics and Policy from the University of Manchester and another master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He also has several certificates, including in Sustainable Development at the Columbia University, USA; Public Finance at the London School of Economics, and Advanced Project Management at the Oxford University, UK.
The appointees for the CBN management team are to serve for a term of five years subject to the Senate confirmation.
The Speaker, while decrying that the CBN is now faced with myriads of challenges both internally and externally, expressed confidence in the capacity of the new management team to reposition the apex bank.
Speaker Abbas noted that the appointees have a huge task ahead of them, as they are coming on board at a time when Nigeria is experiencing economic challenges, especially with regards to the country’s monetary policy.
The Speaker, therefore, charged the incoming CBN governor and deputy governors with helping to navigate the country out of economic crises to prosperity.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Wed, Sep 13, 2023, 20:48 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 13, 2023
Tinubu’s intervention on UAE visa ban a game changer for Nigeria’s economy – Speaker Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his efforts at resolving Nigeria’s diplomatic issues with the United Arab Emirates.
The Speaker said Tinubu’s intervention during his meeting with his UAE counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which led to the lifting of the visa ban on Nigerians, would be a positive game changer for Nigeria’s economy.
The bilateral agreements also included the resumption of the Emirate Airlines and Etihad Airlines operations in Nigeria and commitment to more mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.
Emirates Airlines had in 2022 suspended flights to Nigeria, in protest against Nigeria’s failure to repatriate billions of dollars in trapped funds. The UAE would later in the year impose a visa ban on Nigerians following alleged series of clashes among suspected cult groups made up of some Nigerians in Dubai.
President Tinubu, who only took power on May 29, 2023, met with his UAE counterpart on Monday after which the two leaders reached five major diplomatic and commercial agreements, including an immediate lifting of the ban and resumption of Nigerian operations by Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines.
While noting that President Tinubu showed leadership by intervening in the matter and getting immediate results, the Speaker said Nigerians should expect more people-oriented socio-political and economic policies and programmes from the current administration.
Speaker Abbas noted that addressing the conflicts between Nigeria and the UAE would not only strengthen the long bilateral relations between the two countries, but also have huge economic benefits for Nigerians and citizens of the UAE.
The Speaker assured Nigerians that the 10th National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives under his leadership, would provide legislative interventions that would reposition Nigeria in the comity of nations and attract prosperity to the country.
He commended President Tinubu for his leadership in just a little over 100 days in office, saying the president has demonstrated that he would take Nigeria to enviable heights.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Mon, Sep 11, 2023, 19:15 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 11, 2023
Speaker Abbas hails Etsu Nupe on 71st birthday, 20th coronation anniversary
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on the occasion of his 71st birthday and 20th coronation anniversary.
Speaker Abbas commended the Etsu Nupe, who is the Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, for his fatherly roles in the affairs of not just Niger State but also the entire country.
The Speaker noted that Alhaji Abubakar, a retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army, has shown commendable leadership both as a traditional and religious leader worthy of emulation, especially by the ruling class.
The Speaker also expressed his admiration for the respected royal father and his importance to the sociopolitical and religious stability of the country, particularly in his current role as the Chairman Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.
Speaker Abbas prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant the Etsu Nupe more years of peaceful reign, while urging him to mobilise traditional rulers towards supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Thu, Sep 7, 2023, 12:12 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 6, 2023
Tribunal judgment further legitimises Tinubu’s electoral victory – Speaker Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.
Speaker Abbas said the dismissal of the petitions against Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 presidential election has only added more legitimacy and credibility to his government and administration.
The Speaker noted that while the petitioners have duly exercised their rights by approaching the tribunal to table their grievances, the court has also duly weighed the arguments and evidence presented before it before arriving at the judgment.
The judiciary, the Speaker added, has lived up to its name as the true arbiter in any case, based on the way it adjudicated on the presidential election petitions before it.
Speaker Abbas hailed the judiciary for its critical role in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, noting that the tribunal’s judgment has strengthened democratic processes in the country.
He said the judgment has vindicated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which duly declared Tinubu the winner of the presidential poll based on the votes the president received from Nigerians.
The Speaker urged presisent’s opponents in the presidential election as well as all Nigerians across political, religious and ethnic lines to support the Tinubu administration towards achieving a safe and prosperous country for all.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Fri, Sep 1, 2023, 15:41 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
September 1, 2023
Speaker Abbas salutes Vice President Shettima at 57
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has eulogised the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on his 57th birthday.
The Speaker said Vice President Shettima has demonstrated courage, zeal and commitment to nation building over the years, especially when he served as a two-term governor of Borno State and a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Speaker Abbas noted with delight, VP Shettima’s invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, saying the Vice President has achieved a lot as an accomplished banker and a politician of repute at 57.
Describing the Vice President as a great pillar to Nigeria, the Speaker said Shettima is an asset and a capable hand to assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve his mandate.
He said VP Shettima has exhibited loyalty and commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging Nigerians to support them for the betterment of all.
“I salute our dear Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on the occasion of his 57th birthday. The VP remains a committed democrat whose belief in our democracy is unwavering.
“The Vice President is also a capable hand to help the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration achieve the mandate Nigerians gave to it in February this year.
“I make bold to say that Vice President Shettima is a role model to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad. Indeed, upcoming generations of Nigerians have a lot to learn from this formidable democrat,” the Speaker said.
Speaker Abbas wished Vice President Shettima more years in good health and an increased wisdom from the Almighty Allah.
Born on September 2, 1966, Vice President Shettima worked in the banking sector for many years. He became the Borno State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development in 2007 and later served in four different ministries from that year to 2011. He was elected as the governor of Borno State in 2011 and got reelected in 2015. VP Shettima became the Senator representing Borno Central in 2019 and was elected as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria alongside President Tinubu in February, 2023.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Wed, Aug 23, 2023, 18:07 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
August 23, 2023
Speaker Abbas hails Sultan at 67
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 67th birthday anniversary, which comes up on Thursday.
Speaker Abbas said as a father to all, the Sultan’s roles could not be quantified, noting that he remains a symbol of unity among all tribes and religions.
The Speaker hailed the Sultan, who is the Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, for using his highly-revered religious and traditional office to ensure peace and stability in Nigeria.
He noted that the Sultan, who is also the leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSIA) and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Nigeria, has undertaken several national and international assignments, the recent being the negotiations with the military junta in the neighbouring Niger Republic.
Speaker Abbas described the Sultan as an elder statesman, a bridge-builder and a guiding light to the nation.
He prayed the Almighty Allah (SWT) to enrich the Sultan with more wisdom, good health and divine grace to continue to provide spiritual and moral guidance for not just the Muslims but the entire country.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Tue, Aug 22, 2023, 16:43 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives
August 22, 2023
Legislative oversight critical to Nigeria’s democracy, says Speaker Abbas
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has stated that the National Assembly’s oversight of holding the other arms of the government accountable is critical to Nigeria’s democracy.
Speaker Abbas, however, noted that the 10th Assembly would also be accountable to the public.
The Speaker made this known on Tuesday at a one-day workshop on ‘Assessment of the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy of Nigeria and the Role of Legislature’ organised by the Directorate of Planning and Legislative Budget of the National Assembly.
According to the Speaker, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Budget, Hon. Mohammed Omar Bio, it was in line with the agenda of the 10th Assembly to ensure, through oversight, that “our commonwealth is properly managed for the benefit of all Nigerians.”
The Speaker explained that the issue of monitoring and evaluation constitutes a major part of the constitutional responsibility of the Legislature, which is called oversight.
He said through oversight, the Legislature, as the representatives of the people, ensures that the government remains accountable to citizens on the utilisation of public funds, as well as in the implementation of policies and laws.
He stressed that these policies and laws are codifications of the wishes and aspirations of the Nigerian people, “hence, it is one function that is critical to democracy as a government of the people.”
Speaker Abbas said: “Monitoring and evaluation as a national policy is a framework designed as a way of institutionalising standard practices and culture of good governance in public investment and accountability towards improvement of socio-economic development of the society.
“The policy provides an opportunity to assess the performance of government policies, which enables the government to identify areas of successes and for improvement in strategies in resources application for the purposes of achieving good governance.
“The National Assembly, as the legislative arm of the government, is a critical democratic institution that is empowered to conduct monitoring and evaluation of executive bodies, by the provision of Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution.
“Through this important function, the National Assembly has not only successfully exposed high-profile cases of financial mismanagement and corruption but equally helped in the recovery of public funds, nipped misappropriation in the bud, as well as ensuring the judicious use of public resources,” he said.
The Speaker stated that as part of its Legislative Agenda, the 10th House was determined to improve the discharge of “this very critical function.” He added that “it will no longer be business as usual in the conduct of oversight.”
As part of the efforts to ensure that oversight activities of the House meet the desired objective, Speaker Abbas said committees were now mandatorily required to make quarterly reports of their activities to the leadership of the House, and submit reports of any investigative hearings to the House for further legislative actions.
“In our resolve to improve oversight functions, committee members are now to be guided by certain codes of ethics and guidelines that ensures transparency, accountability as well as insulate members from conflicts of interests,” the Speaker further stated.
Speaker Abba stressed that the 10th Assembly was equally opening up the National Assembly through the ‘Open NASS’ project, which not only engages citizens in legislative activities, particularly oversight, but also ensures that citizens are able to question the National Assembly on its usage of allocated funds.
He said: “As I noted in my July 4th speech, if as lawmakers we ask other arms of the government questions about the usage of public funds, we must equally be ready to take such questions from the citizens at whose command we function.”
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.
On Fri, Aug 18, 2023, 14:35 Ahmed Musa Baba <omaadoja@gmail.com> wrote:
Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives.
August 18, 2023.
We’re taking measures to address insecurity in Nigeria – Speaker Abbas
…pays condolence visit to Zaria over mosque collapse, bandits’ attack
…says military formation to be established in Zaria
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen Ph.D, has said that given the recent spate of attacks in some parts of the country, the 10th National Assembly was taking measures to nip it in the bud and prevent any further resurgence.
The Speaker stated this on Friday during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, over the sad incidents of the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque last Friday, which killed several people and injured many others during the Asr prayer, as well as a bandits’ attack that claimed two lives in Kofar Gayan area of Zaria on Saturday.
The speaker, who spoke in Hausa language, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incidents and assured the leadership and the people of the Zazzau Emirate that the House has taken measures aimed at forestalling any further resurgence in the affected areas, and Nigeria as a whole.
Speaker Abbas assured the Emir that the military would establish a formation around some flashpoints to forestall future attacks on communities in Zaria and its environs.
He said: “We have come to condole with His Royal Highness over what happened last last week. We are here on behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate to condole with the Zaria people, the Zaria Emirate and the entire people of Kaduna State.
“I want to assure you that based on the way banditry wants to return, we in the House have taken some measures. We have started engaging the military, and they will come and establish a formation around the female school at the Kofar Gayan axis. They have assured us that they would do that.
“I also want to assure you that as a son of the land and one of the kingmakers in this palace, I am ready to contribute to the rebuilding of the mosque. When it’s time for the work, let me know so that I’ll contribute my quota to the rebuilding. We thank you for giving us this opportunity to come and condole with you.”
Also speaking, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Hon. Dahiru Liman expressed sadness over the two occurrences, pledging to complement the efforts of the Speaker and his colleagues towards rebuilding the collapsed mosque.
“We accompanied the Speaker to come and condole with you over what happened. Their death was painful, but we all pray that we die the same way (dying while praying),” he said.
The Speaker was accompanied by principal officers and members of the House such as the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda; Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Ali Isa, among others, who also made generous donations, both individually and collectively, toward the reconstruction of the Zaria Central Mosque.
Responding to the gesture, the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamali, expressed gratitude to the Speaker and his entourage for the condolence visit.
He said the people of the Zazzau Emirate were thrown into grief due to the collapsed mosque and the bandits’ attack.
“We are glad for your condolence visit. We thank you for finding out time to come here. Today is exactly seven days that the unfortunate incident occurred. We are hopeful that those who lost their lives are in Jannatul Firdaus.
“First, they attended the Jumma’at prayer, and during the Asr prayer, the unfortunate incident happened.
“Secondly, they died on a Friday, and we all know what that means in Islam. Again, they were in the middle of prayer, and it was Asr prayer. So, their death was significant. We pray that Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus.”
Expressing gratitude for the donations by lawmakers, Amb. assured the delegation the funds would be channelled toward reconstructing the damaged mosque, built in 1835.
The Speaker, before departing from the palace, presented a letter of condolence to the Emir on behalf of the leadership of the National Assembly.
Signed:
Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.