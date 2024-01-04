 Eno tasks A’Ibom N/East on hard work, entrepreneurship skills

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has urged youths in its North-East senatorial district and the state as a whole to inculcate the spirit of hard work and entrepreneurship to attract government support.

Eno gave the charge during a new year get-together of Akwa Ibom North-East Consultative Forum, (AKNECF) in Uyo on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude to the political stakeholders of the forum for having purchased his gubernatorial nomination form for the March 18, 2023 governorship election, and taking steps to ensure his victory at the polls.

The governor reaffirmed his resolve to work toward delivering on the mandate they entrusted on him to continuously make the forum proud.

He urged youths of the area to draw inspiration from the tenets of his administration’s ARISE Agenda blueprint.

Eno said that his administration would only have justification to support hard work and entrepreneurship to enhance productivity.

“Favour will always meet people at the place of work or productivity, God Himself, promises to crown hard work with success as it was inglorious to stay idle and expect to be funded with the proceeds of other people’s sweat,” he said.

Earlier, the political leader of Akwa Ibom North-East senatorial district and Chairman of the forum, Sen. Effiong Bob, said the people were pleased with Eno’s leadership disposition.

Bob thanked the governor for sparing his tight schedule to identify with his kinsmen and pledged the utmost support of the group to his administration. (NAN)

BY Isaiah Eka

