Eno extends gully erosion project to protect custodial centre

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, on Monday, extended the scope of the ongoing Uyo-Ewet gully erosion project to protect the Uyo custodial centre from collapse.

Eno announced the extension during an unscheduled visit at the Dominic Utuk Avenue axis of the project site in Uyo.

The governor said that decision to extend the scope of the project was to avoid sudden collapse of the custodial facility.

He thanked the project contractor, Bulletin Construction Company for opening up the area to expose the devastating effect of erosion on the facility.

Eno stated that the completion of the project would enliven that part of the city and make the environment friendlier for habitation.

The governor restated his administration’s resolve to ensure environmental protection in the interest of the people’s wellbeing.

He said that his administration would continue to maintain healthy relationship with the President Tinubu-led Government to foster development in the state.

”By protecting Federal Government’s facility in our domain, we are building synegy with the centre. We are partners in the project of developing this nation,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Bulletin Construction Company, Chief Faysal Harb, expressed the commitment of the company to deliver a quality project.

”We thank the state government for awarding this job to us. We assure you that we shall deliver timely and according to the specification,” he said.(NAN)

By Isaiah Eka