Eno assures corps members of safety, urges commitment to nat’l unity 

By Isaiah Eka

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has assured members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state of adequate safety and security during their service year.

Eno made the call on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 NYSC Batch A Stream II NYSC members at Nsit Atai Local Government Area.

The governor said that necessary measures were already in place to ensure that corps members were protected against harassments and intimidations.

Represented by Dr Ekerete Ekanem,

the Commissioner for Youth Development, Eno urged the NYSC members to conduct themselves in manners that would promote national unity and cultural integration.

According to him, Nigerians are looking up to NYSC members to build bridges of peace and unity across linguistic, ethnic and cultural boundaries.

“NYSC is one of the institutions that Nigerian uses to demonstrate its unity, as members of the scheme, you owe the nation a duty to promote unity, peace and cultural integration.

”As you take your oath today, you are expected to collectively and individually contribute your quota to the development of this nation,” he said.

Eno said that youths as strategic stakeholders in the Nigerian project, should play active roles in the process of nation building.

“You must know that Nigerians are looking up to you to foster substantially improved prospects and refreshing change.

“Use this opportunity to show that we can live together and achieve the desires of our founding father,” he said.

Eno assured the corps members of his government’s commitment to support the scheme with infrastructure that would enable it to fulfill its mandate as an agent of unity and development.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Youth Development, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Effiong Nicholas, urged the youths to accept Akwa Ibom as their new home.

He urged them to discountenance all manner of stereotyping and preconceived notions about the state, and show commitment towards national service.

Earlier, Mr Sam Pepple, the NYSC Coordinator in Akwa Ibom, disclosed that a total of 1,576 corps members were registered for national service in the state.

“Out of this number, 750 are male while 826 of them are female. They will carry out primary assignments and community development services during the year.

“There will also be winding up, passing out activities, and our unwritten flagship skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme,” he said.

Pepple urged the corps members to participate actively in all the activities in order to equip themselves with the basic ingredients of leadership.

He thanked the Akwa Ibom Government for its supports and collaborations with scheme.

