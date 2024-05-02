 Eno approves N2bn for gratuity payment for April

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved the sum of N2 billion for the payment of gratuities for the month of April.

Eno announced the approval while addressing workers at the 2024 May Day celebration in Uyo on Wednesday.

He said that the state government had so far disbursed about N16.1 billion for the payment of gratuities to retired civil servants in the state.

”We disburse money every month for the payment of gratuities to our retirees. I have approved another N2 billion for gratuity payment for April,” he said.

The governor promised to implement the national minimum wage to workers in the state, once approved approved by the Federal Government.

”We are waiting for the process to be concluded and approved. We shall pay the new minimum wage to our workers,” he said.

He said that the Akwa Ibom government would recruit more healthcare workers to ensure effective service delivery in the health sector

Eno pledged his administration’s commitment to promote the welfare of workers.

”I urge workers in the state to key into our government’s development agenda in the interest of our people,” he said

Earlier, the state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Sunny James, urged the governor to implement the national minimum wage in the state.

He urged governments at all levels to take steps towards cushioning the effect of the current economic hardship on the people.

The NLC chairman urged Eno to provide vehicles for civil servants to lighten the burden of transportation on them.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Comrade Dominic Abang, urged the governor to tackle fraud in pension administration in the state.

Abang also called for the expansion of the state’s social register to accommodate more persons and esure wider reach during the distribution of free food items. (NAN)

By Isaiah Eka 08039185152