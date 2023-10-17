Eno approves more than N1.6bn for retired teachers, workers in A’Ibom

By Sunday Bassey

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved additional N1.6 billion to clear some arrears owed retired teachers, local government workers and civil servants in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ekerete Udoh, said this in a release, made available to newsmen in Uyo, on Tuesday.

“In line with his promise to continue to pay the arrears to retired workers, Gov. Eno has approved the prompt release of an additional N1.6 billion,” Udoh said.

He said that the governor had previously released the sum of N3 billion for the same purpose, bringing the total amount so far released for this purpose to N4.6 billion.

Udoh said the amount was designed to continue to pay the arrears of gratuities of retired primary school teachers, local government workers and civil servants in the state.

He said the governor had promised organised labour in the state during their one-day national protest march, to regularly set aside funds for the payment of gratuities. (NAN)

