ENHA to ensure contractors handling state projects adhere to specifications

Enugu State House of Assembly has expressed its determination to ensure that contractors handling government projects adhere to specifications.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Mr Chima Obieze, made this known in Enugu on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Enugu East Local Government Area, Mr Alex Ugwu.
Obieze, who said that the visit was part of the committee’s project tour in the Council Area, said he will meticulously monitor the activities of the contractors to avoid short-changing the people of the state.
The lawmaker, representing Ezeagu Constituency, stressed that any contractor doing shoddy job or working outside the specifications will not only be blacklisted but will also be banned from executing contracts in the state.
He pointed out that 10 projects were awarded in different parts of Enugu East, saying that the project tour afforded them an opportunity to see the level of work at the project sites.
Responding, Mr. Ugwu said his administration at the council is complementing the efforts of the state government through execution of key infrastructure projects in the rural communities.
Ugwu thanked the lawmakers for embarking on the project inspection tour in his local government area.
Some of the projects inspected included the Nike Lake junction to Harmony Estate Road, the Adoration Road, Ojoto Crescent Road in Trans-Ekulu, among others. (NAN)
Leave a Reply