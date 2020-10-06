ENHA to ensure contractors handling state projects adhere to specifications

Enugu State House of Assembly has expressed its determination to ensure that contractors handling government projects adhere to specifications.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Mr Chima Obieze, made this known in Enugu on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Enugu East Local Government Area, Mr Alex Ugwu.

Obieze, who said that the visit was part of the committee’s project tour in the Council Area, said he will meticulously monitor the activities of the contractors to avoid short-changing the people of the state.

The lawmaker, representing Ezeagu Constituency, stressed that any contractor doing shoddy job or working outside the specifications will not only be blacklisted but will also be banned from executing contracts in the state.