ENHA lauds state government rural development strides

By Ifeoma Aka

Enugu State House of Assembly has expressed satisfaction with the state government for its development strides in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.



The Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Mr Chima Obieze, made this known in Enugu on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Obieze said that the contractors handling state government projects in the various council areas were working in line with the project specifications approved by the state government.

The lawmaker said that the projects being executed would last for the benefiting communities, considering the quality of materials used.

He, however, expressed reservations over the inability of some contractors in the Local Government areas to finish and deliver their projects at the stipulated time, urging them to fast track their pace.

“We have been able to cover Igbo-Etiti, where we inspected very beautiful RAMP project done by this administration. We are impressed with what we saw in Igbo-Etiti.

“There is no gainsaying that Comag Steel Construction Company did wonderful job in the Achara – Ohodo Road. That project is indeed commendable.

“We visited Type III primary Healthcare Centre in Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti. That project is also a wonderful one, well-handled and well finished.

“We encourage other contractors handling primary healthcare projects to please go and look at the Igbo-Etiti and Udenu projects as standards of what they should do.

“This is because some of them were not doing so well. But we will still invite those who are not doing well and see how they can remedy the defects,” Obieze added.

Obieze, therefore, commended the state government for the numerous developmental projects it embarked on despite the economic challenges facing the country. (NNN)