ENHA assures Enugu communities of adequate compensation for land acquisition

The Enugu State House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Housing and Investment, Mr Okey Mbah, has assured communities whose lands would be used for the New Enugu City of adequate compensation.

He also noted that they would ensure that the New Enugu City Management Agency bill did not clash with other existing laws in the state.

Mbah stated these on Friday while briefing newsmen at the end of a public hearing on the bill at the Assembly Complex in Enugu.

According to him, the new city would be sited at the Enugu East, Nkanu East and Nkanu West Local Government Areas.

He said the Committee would work with the government to ensure that communities, whose land would be acquired, were compensated, adding that the government had no intention of forcefully acquiring the lands.

“Under the Land Use Act of 1978, for you to acquire land for overriding public interest, there are some laid down conditions that you must meet and part of this condition was to make sure that adequate compensation are paid to the owners of the land.

“So, I believe that in acquiring the area of land designated for this project, the government will do the right things by making sure that the communities involved are adequately compensated.

“We are conscious in making sure that the bill does not clash with other existing laws.

“For instance, the law of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) and the laws of the Ministry of Lands, especially the 1978 Land Use Act.

“The intention is to make sure that there are no clashes in various agencies that serve almost the same purpose,” Mbah said.

The lawmaker noted that public hearing was attended by the residents of the state, including the indigenes of the land that government intended to acquire for the new Enugu city.

“Basically, the idea is to gather suggestions, advices and get opinions from the public concerning the bill, and they contributed and made some observations, which are very critical.

“The Committee will look at those observations and suggestions that they have made and also input very important ones into the bill.

“So that at the end of the day, Enugu people will have a bill that is sound and that will be with the intent for which it was proposed,” he added. (NAN)

By Ifeoma Aka

