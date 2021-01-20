ENHA applauds Enugu Govt. for move to decongest Enugu city

members of Enugu State House of Assembly have applauded the move by Enugu State Government to decongest the metropolis with the construction of the proposed New Enugu City. Mr Chima Obieze, Chairman, Enugu State House of Assembly (ENHA) Committee on Works, Housing and Urban Development, gave the commendation on Wednesday in Enugu during an inspection of the level of work at the site.

The chairman said the proposed new Enugu City, sited on 279 hectares of land at Ugwuaji area of the Enugu, when fully developed, would help to decongest the already congested metropolis. He attributed the development of the city to the vision and determination of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to spread development to other parts of the state. The lawmaker representing Ezeagu Constituency, advised the commissioner for Housing to resolve all genuine claims and matters relating to the acquisition of the land to avoid any form of litigation against the government.

Obieze urged the Ministry of Housing to ensure that all roads leading in and out of the city were dual carriage to avoid congestion in the nearest future. “I want to thank the Commissioner, Permanent Secretary, Directors and Staff in the Ministry of Housing for coming up with a proposal like this, the New Enugu City. “It is on record that Enugu town is already overpopulated and congested, so, coming up with an idea like this that will decongest the already congested and populated Enugu City is a right step in the right direction.

“The insecurity in some parts of the country has made our brothers and sisters outside Enugu to decide to run back to our home to have a place to keep their heads. “And this kind of project comes to a fore in helping them achieve that. “We count on you the commissioner and the permanent secretary to ensure that all projects that are being done here are done up to standard. “We charge you to continue with what you are doing because if you abandon what you are doing, this place will become a den of criminals. They may perhaps begin to kidnap people and hide them inside the place,’’ he added. A member of the committee, Mr Iloabuchi Aniagu, asked the panel of inquiry set up by the government to urgently address the concerns of those whose land were included in the project. “Having come from this place, there is are lots of issues, people that bought land here from the community are crying foul about the issue of this place,” he noted.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing, Mr Obiora Onugu, informed the lawmakers that the government was at the verge of completing the acquisition of the land. Onugu said that new Enugu City would be divided into low, medium and high densities during the parcelation of the land to interested individuals.

On the issue of claims, the permanent secretary disclosed that the government had set up a panel of inquiry to look into the matter. He said that the panel would submit its report and recommendations in the coming weeks to enable the government know the next line of action. (NAN)