Engr. Marvelous Godwins Omobayo: Experienced Professional in Politics that Knows the Worth of His People

By NI Adam

Even if you’re wavering as to whether to love him or not, there is this political dexterity that His Excellency, Engr. MG Omobayo always exhibits that endears him to many. He has foresight and can never be caught up failing in taking strategic decisions especially when it is beneficial to his people.

His coming on board as the Deputy Governor in Edo State under the leadership of HE Gov Godwin Obaseki is a welcome development and commendable. His choice as the Deputy Governor equally gives a plus and admiration to the Edo State Governor for his policies of diversity and inclusion given the unfortunate situation of the political marginalisation of the good people of Akoko Edo and by extension the Okpameri nation.

Congratulations and welcome home HE Engr (High Chief) Marvellous Godwins Omobayo, the Deputy Governor, Edo State and the Ogbokpokponase Gbaragada One of Akoko Edo

Why won’t the Deputy be successful in his political sojourn when he has his people at heart? As locals, we welcome you home. A home of unflinching support of one people with dreams and aspirations under your leadership.

You surely have our support.

1st May 2024