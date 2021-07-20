English Premier League footballer arrested in child sex inquiry

An English Premier League (EPL) footballer has been arrested on suspicion child sex offences.

The player was arrested on Friday and interviewed by before he was released on bail.

In a statement, Greater Manchester (GMP) said: “Officers arrested a man on Friday on suspicion child sex offences. He on bail pending inquiries.”

The footballer has been suspended by club while the investigation continues.

The club said it would assist with the inquiry.

A newspaper in England reported probe was being led by GMP’s major team.

It added that was no sign activity at the player’s after he returned from the police station on Friday night.(dpa/NAN)

