The Nigerian Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers (NIHTE) has scored Lagos State and Federal Government high on road construction and infrastructure drive in Lagos metropolis and Nigeria.

NIHTE National Chairman, Mr George Nsonwu gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after inspecting ongoing rehabilitation works under the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge on Wednesday.

Nsonwu said the ongoing rehabilitation was huge and demonstrated the commitment of the Federal Government to quality infrastructure delivery.

He said that repairs on the surface of the bridge were visible when it was executed but the public was unaware of detailed ongoing construction works underneath to stabilise the bridge.

“As a professional body, it is our intention to also visit the bridge and by way of advocacy, also showcase the enormity of what the government is doing.

“That is what we did today, we were there and we saw the expansion joints and bearings which they have changed and we saw the new ones they have stored.

“These are very expensive structural elements and we are very happy that the government is doing this and by doing so, they are now prolonging the life of this Third Mainland Bridge which has a lot of crucial economic importance,’’ he said.

He said the quality of work being done was very perfect because government was wise to had given the contract to the same firm that originally constructed the bridge.

Nsonwu thanked the Federal Government for the success story while commending the structure in the Federal Ministry of Works that utilised specialisation of highway engineers.

He said the ministry had separate departments for highway and bridge designs and construction which empowered them to “monitor structural health of bridges and attend to it according to need.”

The chairman also commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its ongoing feat in driving the Lagos intermodal transportation vision.

“Lagos state government is doing very well, they have a strong state ministry of works and you don’t need to go far, just get out to Marina and you will see the Metro Line they are constructing.

“The idea is to reduce the traffic and also encourage intermodal transportation passing through Marina which has sea transportation.

“The road is there, the rail will eventually be there in addition to the jetties. The piers that will carry the rail is already there and I think the government is doing very well,’’ he said.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola said he is a member of NIHTE which had offered support throughout surface construction works on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Popoola said the work on top of the bridge was completed and the bridge re-opened to traffic in February, but the association was still following up progress on the construction works underneath the bridge.

He said the ongoing rehabilitation beneath the bridge would not require its closure because contractors were working at replacing piers, piles, pile caps and other components while motorists enjoyed smooth rides.

“It is part of their responsibilities to go out to see roads, bridges that are being done by any government and I think they are very impressed,’’ he said.

Popoola said that work was progressing rapidly and that all damaged bearings on the bridge abutment had been changed and work had advanced to the next stage.

He said the project was about 33 per cent completed and the delivery time for the project was nine months ahead.

“As the work is going on, there won’t be any closure on the Third Mainland Bridge again, so, the motorists should be assured that there will not be any closure on the Third Mainland Bridge,’’ he said. (NAN)

