Engineer, 37, docked over alleged assault on landlady

A 37-year-old engineer, Andrew Aman, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly assaulting his landlady with a broken bottle.

Aman, who resides in Bariga area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of assault occasioning harm preferred against him by the police.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 13, at No. 27, Ilaje Road, Bariga, Lagos.

According to her, the defendant accused his landlady, Mrs Ramota Akanji of slapping his old and blind father in his absence.

She said that the defendant broke a beer bottle on the complainant’s head and stabbed her with it on her forehead.

“The complainant had to get stitches at the nearest hospital in order to stop the bleeding,” Olaluwoye said.

According to her, the alleged offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for the offence of assault occasioning harm.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Linda Balogun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Balogun said that the surety should be above 40 years of age and must be gainfully employed.

She further ruled that the surety must have their address verified by the court and also show evidence of their residence and three years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until May 12 for mention. (NAN)

