Engage social media to promote national security, unity -Army tasks youths

By Stephen Adeleye

The Nigerian Army (NA) has urged the youths to use social media to promote responsible conducts that would enhance national security initiatives.

Maj. -Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, Chief of Civil – Military Affairs (CCMA) made the call at the 38th Nigeria Army Social Media Seminar organised for Kogi youths in Lokoja on Friday.

The seminar has as its theme: Cultivating a Culture of Security Awareness Through Social Media.

Ugbo, represented by Brig -Gen. Bola Keji, Director Psychological Operations Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs, implored the youth to take responsibility in the use of social media to promote national security, peace unity and progress in the country

He said the seminar was aimed at promoting responsible online conduct amongst the youth.

According to him, educating citizens about the potential risks and rewards of their digital engagements will go a long way to enhance national security.

He emphasised the need for citizens to collaborate to promote a safer and more informed online community.

“We must recognise that our words and actions echo far beyond our tablets, computers and other smart devices. Each post, share and comment can either support or hinder our collective efforts for a united Nigeria.

“We must use this power responsibly, ensuring our digital footprints contribute to a legacy of peace and prosperity.

“Let us embark on this enlightened journey together, where our united voices will amplify the core values of our culture and our commitment to security,” Ugbo said.

On his part, Maj.-Gen. Adeleke Ayannuga, the Commander, Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Seminar Command, said the Army introduced the seminar as an essential platform empower the youths with the requisite knowledge about its non-kinetic initiatives designed to enhance national security.

“This seminar seeks to equip the talented young minds of Kogi with the critical information necessary to foster a safe and secure society.

“It also serves as a vital feedback mechanism, to refine our operations and improve service delivery to our communities,” he said.

Ayannuga expressed optimism that the seminar outcomes would broaden their understanding and also contribute significantly to the security and economic development of Lokoja and the North-central region.

He urged citizens to avoid sharing reckless harmful messages, videos, and voice notes that could jeopardise the nation’s peace.

In his remarks, Gov.Ahmed Ododo, applauded the Army for organising the seminar at a time when the nation faces dynamic and evolving security challenges.

Ododo, represented by the State Security Adviser, Retired Cdr Jerry Omodara urged citizens to cultivate a culture of security awareness that equips them with the right knowledge to distinguish between fact and fiction, and to recognise credible sources.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to work alongside the Nigerian Army and all security agencies to foster a culture of security awareness.

In her presentation titled: “Harnessing Social Media Impact for Improved National Security”, Dr Ehiz Odegie, the Resource person, urged participants to support the NA in their efforts to keep the country safe.

Odegie said that Nigeria, as at January 2024, has about 36.75million active social media users, which was an estimated 45.5 per cent of the total population.

Some of the participants – Godblessing Osita, Joy Tabitha and Zainab Umar, applauded the Army for the seminar, saying it had equipped them on how to use the social media to promote national security, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Army also provided free medical services for the participants at sidelines of the seminar as well as award presentations. (NAN)